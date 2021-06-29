Doctor Who’s Jenny returns to meet “familiar faces” and an “old enemy” in second series of spin-off

She’s back… and she’s Still Running. Georgia Tennant is reprising her role of Jenny, the Doctor’s daughter, for a second series of her Doctor Who spin-off from audio drama producers Big Finish.

Tennant made her debut as Jenny in 2008 TV episode The Doctor’s Daughter – in which regenerative powers inherited from her father allowed her to escape a brush with death – and she reprised the role in her own audio spin-off series in 2018.

Three years later and she’s back again, with Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running set for release in November and comprising four new stories.

“When we did the first series of Jenny, I wanted it to be something that was cross-generational, that everyone could listen to together – something that was funny and accessible because of its humour,” said Tennant. “I wanted it to feel like even if you weren’t entirely sure of the timey-wimey stuff, you would get the humour, because that’s something that’s universal.

“Everyone was so lovely about the first series, and I hope that the listeners enjoy this second one – for they are the reason we are doing it!”

Harry Potter’s Sean Biggerstaff will also reprise his role of Jenny’s companion Noah for the second series, with the pair “running to some familiar faces from Doctor Who.”

Series producer Emma Haigh said: “I’m so excited Jenny is back! She and Noah are heading on four terrific adventures and getting into many more scrapes. As well was heading to the Wild West and some new utopias, we meet some familiar Doctor Who characters, and they learn more about an old enemy. Buckle up as this promises to be a bumpy and thrilling ride!”

The four stories making up the new series are: Inside the Maldovarium by Adrian Poynton, Altered Status by Christian Brassington & Matt Fitton, Calamity Jenny by John Dorney, and Her Own Worst Enemy by Lisa McMullin.

Who exactly are the “familiar” characters encountered by Jenny and Noah? Which “old enemy” will loom large over the new series? We’ve a few months to wait before we find out for certain, though might a trip to intergalactic trading post The Maldovarium – as featured in TV stories A Good Man Goes to War (2011) and The Magician’s Apprentice (2015) – mean a return appearance for one Dorium Maldovar (Simon Fisher-Becker)?

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition box set at £24.99 and as a digital download at £19.99, exclusively from bigfinish.com. Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter & Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running are also available as a bundle at £48 on CD and £40 on download.

