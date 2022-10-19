The actor has certainly made the role her own and, as the first woman to ever play the beloved character, ushered in a new era for the series. But, at the time her casting was announced, some factions of the fandom took issue with the fact a woman was playing the Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker is about to step into the TARDIS for the last time in Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor , following three full seasons and three specials.

During a chat with Radio Times magazine, Whittaker opened up about what it was like to receive such backlash, calling the experience "terrifying".

“‘No bras in the TARDIS!’” she joked, before adding: “‘Come on! What’s your argument? I’m. Playing. An. Alien! There’s a fine line between the hilarity of it and the fact that it’s terrifying that a woman being given a particular job can cause so much rage. It’s just a tiny vial of rage, of course, but the anger, the negativity, are always the loudest.”

Whittaker will be replaced by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who she said would be "extraordinary" as the Doctor.

