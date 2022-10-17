The series's showrunner will be exiting the show with The Power of the Doctor alongside Jodie Whittaker, with the episode also featuring the Doctor's 14th generation. And, apparently, it will be "very different" to anything we've seen before.

Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who episode is just around the corner.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Chibnall revealed details about the upcoming scene. "It is different. It’s visually very different," he said. "And where it takes place is different. I think I can say that without it being too much of a spoiler. It definitely feels different. It’s not going to take place in the same place as the previous regeneration."

His comments appear to confirm this regeneration won't take place in the TARDIS, where all the regenerations since Christopher Eccleston's reboot have taken place.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to mark the show's 60th anniversary. Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

When asked specifically about the theory that Whittaker's Doctor would regenerate into David Tennant's Doctor, rather than Gatwa's, the showrunner appeared to dismiss the rumours, saying: "I haven’t seen that but it’s made me laugh!"

He added: "There’s fan theories on everything, I seem to remember there was a fan theory that Graham would turn out to be the Doctor, that Bradley Walsh was a secret Doctor in disguise."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 23rd October at 7:30pm for The Power of the Doctor. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

