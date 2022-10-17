Piper and Camille Coduri (who plays Jackie Tyler) have reunited for Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon 2: Other Worlds – the latest spin-off audio drama from Big Finish, set for release this month.

Billie Piper is returning to the worlds of Doctor Who once again, insisting the series will always hold a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on her time spent playing Rose on the TV series and working with Coduri, Piper said: "I spent some formative years with Camille – it was my first big acting job and for so many reasons it was a really meaningful experience and one that I'll treasure for my entire life...

"And so I have that with Camille, we shared that really life-changing – for me – moment, and we don't really see a great deal of each other out of Doctor Who-land, but it's immediately there when we hang out... it's easy and warm and it reminds me of a genuine mother-daughter relationship."

In three new stories, Rose (Piper) continues her frantic search for the only person who can help her save her universe – the Doctor – and finds an ally in the shape of a parallel world's Clive (Mark Benton).

Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon – Other Worlds Big Finish

Last year, Piper suggested that she'd consider a return to Doctor Who on television "if the circumstances and the story were right".

"I feel like I've had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it," she said. "I feel like my kids are are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything."

Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon 2: Other Worlds is out this month from Big Finish – it will be exclusively available to buy from the Big Finish website until 30th November 2022, and on general sale after this date.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

