Billie Piper hints at possible Doctor Who return

It’s an exciting time for Doctor Who fans with Russell T. Davies set to return as showrunner – and now Billie Piper has hinted that he might not be the only key player from the David Tennant days coming back to the show.

The I Hate Suzie star, who played the Ninth and Tenth Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler from 2005 until 2008, said in a recent Cameo video that she would consider reprising the iconic role if the moment was right.

“Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right,” she said. “I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it.

“I feel like my kids are are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything.”

According to Billie Piper on one of her public CAMEO videos, she was asked if she’d go back “if the circumstances and the story were right” and that she’s had enough time away to really really want back in on it! #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/o5iddkzORT — Owen ✨🛸 🎗 (@WhovianLife) September 28, 2021

Piper seems more open to returning to Doctor Who now than she did earlier this year, when she told The Guardian that she “wouldn’t go back” as the job “dominates your life”.

“It’s a great role, but you’re away from your kids for so long,” she added. “It’s mainstream family viewing so you can’t really escape it. It feels like it makes you very, very famous.”

Piper’s Rose Tyler was a companion to both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Doctors, leaving the show in the Doomsday episode, which was voted Piper’s best Doctor Who moment by RadioTimes.com fans. Rose was saved by her father from being pulled into the Void but subsequently became trapped in a parallel universe and separated from the Doctor.

Piper later returned to the show briefly in 2008 and later reprised the role of Rose Tyler for the show’s 50th anniversary.

