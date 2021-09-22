Doctor Who fans name Doomsday goodbye Billie Piper’s best ever moment

In celebration of Billie Piper’s birthday today (22nd September) RadioTimes.com asked Doctor Who fans to vote for the actor’s best ever moment on the beloved sci-fi series.

Over 5,000 Doctor Who fans cast their votes and Rose’s parting from the Doctor in series two finale Doomsday has been named Piper’s all time greatest Doctor Who moment.

The iconic scene saw Rose tell a projection of the Doctor that she loved him while standing on Bad Wolf Bay, shortly after they had been separated by a tear between universes.

It attracted 20 per cent of all votes cast, narrowly beating out Rose’s transformation into the all-powerful Bad Wolf in series one closer The Parting of the Ways, which scored 18 per cent of the vote.

Fans asked to choose between 13 options covering Piper’s entire tenure on the show – up to and including her turn as The Moment in the 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor.

That appearance came in third place in the poll, with 11 per cent of the vote, while Rose’s final goodbye to the Doctor in Journey’s End – the final episode of Russel T Davies’ tenure as showrunner – was fourth with nine per cent.

Rounding up the top five was Rose’s intervention with Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor in series one episode Dalek – in which she had to talk him out of killing the last Dalek – which scored six per cent of the vote.

Piper starred in the first two series of the iconic sci-fi show following its return to air in 2005, first alongside Christopher Eccleston and then, of course, alongside David Tennant, before making a memorable comeback in series four.

She remains one of the most popular companions of the new Who era – and as the poll highlights, was responsible for some of the most memorable moments in the modern series.