The chilling 90-second trailer opens with Caffery declaring: "Your theory on those murders, it's full of holes" and goes on to show Dhawan and Rheon's characters play some deeply sadistic games with the inhabitants of a country house – before the two narratives appear to come together.

The official BBC synopsis for the series reads: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?"

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery in Wolf BBC

The synopsis continues: "In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time."

Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale as Matilda and Oliver Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf BBC

Adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion) from Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels the series is coming soon to BBC One, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, with an exact release date set to be confirmed in due course.

In the meantime, a gallery of first-look images has also been released alongside the trailer, many of which can be seen throughout this page.

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers in Wolf BBC

Speaking about his leading role earlier in the year, Ukweli Roach said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffery in Wolf. Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.”

Wolf BBC

Wolf will be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

