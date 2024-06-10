First look at Stags from Sex Education producers, with Passenger and This Country stars
The new series stars Nico Mirallegro, Charlie Cooper and Asim Chaudhry.
First-look images have been released for new six-part drama series Stags, which comes from Sex Education production company Eleven and features a stacked cast.
The series, which will debut on Paramount Plus in August, stars Nico Mirallegro (Passenger), Corin Silva (SAS: Rogue Heroes), Charlie Cooper (This Country), Sophie Lenglinger, Paul Forman (Doctor Who) and Asim Chaudhry (Barbie) and follows a group on a stag do for their friend Stu (Mirallegro) in South America.
The official synopsis says: "What was meant to be a week of drink, debauchery, and fun takes a dark turn. Instead of boarding a flight back to the UK, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings.
"Quickly it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side to have any chance of survival. Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his mates begin to question who will make it home alive."
Also starring in the series are Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Jojo Macari (Masters of the Air), Paulina Gálvez (Desperation Road), Oscar Foronda (The Crown) and Javier Godino (Sound of Freedom).
Stags comes from creator Daniel Cullen, who has previously written episodes of series including Temple, Breeders, Bad Sisters, and is helmed by Inside No. 9 director David Kerr.
Miraellegro was most recently seen in Passenger, the ITV thriller from creator, writer and Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan, while Forman had a role in the most recent episode of Doctor Who, Rogue.
When Stags was first announced, executive producer Carissa Hope Lynch said: "The incredible cast and standout creative team are a real testament to Daniel's distinct and darkly comic scripts.
"Stags is a balls out series, packed with plot twists that’ll give the keenest genre buff whiplash. We're so thrilled to bring this savage tale to Paramount+."
Stags will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK in August 2024.
