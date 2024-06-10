The official synopsis says: "What was meant to be a week of drink, debauchery, and fun takes a dark turn. Instead of boarding a flight back to the UK, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings.

"Quickly it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side to have any chance of survival. Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his mates begin to question who will make it home alive."

Charlie Cooper as Ant, Paul Forman as Hugo, Nico Mirallegro as Stu, Cavan Clerkin as John, Asim Chaudhry as Greg, Corin Silva as Ryan and Jojo Macari as Kai in Stags. Paramount+

Also starring in the series are Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Jojo Macari (Masters of the Air), Paulina Gálvez (Desperation Road), Oscar Foronda (The Crown) and Javier Godino (Sound of Freedom).

Stags comes from creator Daniel Cullen, who has previously written episodes of series including Temple, Breeders, Bad Sisters, and is helmed by Inside No. 9 director David Kerr.

Cavan Clerkin as John, Jojo Macari as Kai, Nico Miraellegro as Stu, Sophie Lenglinger as Clem, Charlie Cooper as Ant and Paul Forman as Hugo in Stags. Paramount+

Miraellegro was most recently seen in Passenger, the ITV thriller from creator, writer and Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan, while Forman had a role in the most recent episode of Doctor Who, Rogue.

When Stags was first announced, executive producer Carissa Hope Lynch said: "The incredible cast and standout creative team are a real testament to Daniel's distinct and darkly comic scripts.

"Stags is a balls out series, packed with plot twists that’ll give the keenest genre buff whiplash. We're so thrilled to bring this savage tale to Paramount+."

Insomnia will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK in August 2024.

Insomnia will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK in August 2024.