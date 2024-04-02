But can we expect more episodes of Passenger?

Series creator and writer Andrew Buchan has teased (via Virgin Radio UK) that what we've seen so far is only the "tip of the iceberg" and that "there are more open threads that need answering".

While there hasn't been any official confirmation of a renewal just yet, fans have quickly taken to the six-part series, which fuses elements of Fargo, True Detective and Happy Valley together for one hell of a mystery.

We follow detective Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) who realises that "strange and inexplicable crimes" start occurring in the fictional northern town of Chadder Vale, but nobody is pushed to get to the bottom of it all.

While we get small snippets of clarity throughout the series, the finale certainly delivers quite the epic twist about the truth behind the small town's inhabitants.

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential second season of ITV's Passenger.

Will there be a Passenger season 2?

Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa and Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells in Passenger. ITV/Sister

As of now, ITV have not renewed Passenger for season 2.

But that doesn't mean that the series won't be getting a future instalment. There certainly is a lot of scope for another instalment and writer/creator Andrew Buchan has confessed that we're really only at the start of the journey to come for our characters.

Buchan told Virgin Radio UK: "I am not just saying this – the cast that you're watching are right at the start of the most terrifying journey. I don't say that lightly. They have no idea what's coming, it's tip of the iceberg stuff.

"So, we have held a lot of answers back until the end of [episode] six but even at the end of six, there'll be more things, open threads that need answering. They're standing at the gateway of something and have no idea what it is.

"When I first had the idea, it goes on and on and on and on. Who knows, if people watch it and like it then maybe we could do another one but if they think it's horrendous, I'll go in the other direction."

As for when we can expect a potential second season to be released, it depends if and when the renewal announcement will come. Seeing as the final episode airs on ITV1 on Monday 8th April, we could expect an announcement then, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

The series was originally commissioned by ITV in March 2022, with filming kicking off the following year in February 2023 in Cornholme, north of Manchester. So, we can expect a potential season 2 release date to follow on a year or so after an announcement, depending on filming schedules.

With a cast led by Wunmi Mosaku and written by Andrew Buchan, we're sure any future seasons will also have to fit around their other work, so Passenger season 2 could be landing anywhere in 2025 and beyond.

Passenger potential season 2 cast speculation

As for who would be likely to make a reappearance in Passenger season 2, we'd expect most of the Chadder Vale townsfolk to return. We, of course, know that Mehmet (Shervin Alenabi) won't be returning, as he was found dead on Jim's fracking site in episode 2.

Seeing as Kane Jackson (Nico Mirallegro) was sent to prison for Mehmet's murder even though he only moved the body. Kane seems to be banged to rights after his physical evidence was found on Mehmet's body, so we'd hedge a bet that we won't be seeing much of Kane either – unless he manages to get his name cleared.

Clare Burt as Sue in Passenger. ITV/Sister

As the series is led by Mosaku, we'd expect the BAFTA award-winning actress to reprise her role as DI Riya Ajunwa, even though she was on the brink of leaving Chadder Vale in episode 6. But hearing the blood-curdling scream of Ali (Ella Bruccoleri) surely would change that, and we'd expect her to stick around to really get to the bottom of what's happening to the young people in the town and how Pangaea is involved.

The last we saw of Derek was him pouring petrol around his bread factory, so it remains to be seen whether he makes it out alive and also, whether Nish (Arian Nik) and Ali manage to take on the game or will meet their end also.

Jakub (Hubert Hanowicz) was also beaten up pretty badly by Eddie (Barry Sloane) and his friends, resulting in the mechanic being whisked away to hospital. He was alive the last time we saw him, but after his final episode confession, we're sure the town won't be too happy to welcome him back with open arms. Could he move away after this assault? Quite possibly.

The Passenger cast we'd expect to make a return for season 2 are as follows:

Wunmi Mosaku as DI Riya Ajunwa

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson

Jo Hartley as Chief Constable Linda Markel

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub

Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry

Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day

Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

Sean Gilder as Tony

Debby Rush as Terry

Richard McIver as Jordan

Clare Burt as Sue

Tom Lister as Nick

Synnøve Karlsen as Nina Karlsson

Nadia Albina as Melissa Dean

The finale also saw the introduction of the mysterious Pangaea boss, who is also known as Melissa Dean on the Black Rocks podcast, played by Nadia Albina. Seeing as we're just at the start of this twisted journey, we'd expect her to return but in what capacity, it remains to be seen.

We also knew throughout the series that many people would flock to Chadder Vale to get a glimpse of the infamous tree but it was soon realised that, actually, they may be coming to take part in the deadly real-life game. For that reason, we could possibly see more of Jordan (Richard McIver), the enigmatic American tourist who appeared to have taken part in the game himself.

What could a potential Passenger season 2 be about?

Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa and Hubert Hanowicz as Jakob Makowski in Passenger. ITV

Seeing as season 1 left on a major cliffhanger, there are plenty of questions going into season 2 – not least surrounding the fate of Nish and Ali, who stumbled across the holding area for the Pangaea Initiative game and found themselves about to start that round of the game themselves.

The last we saw of them, they were hyping each other up for what was on the other side of the wall and we saw them grabbing some pretty destructive looking weapons in the CCTV footage from the mystery boy's underground bunker. We don't quite know who the boy himself is (he's described as Kid on the Wall in the credits), but he's been spotted throughout the series and seems to either be part of the Initiative or could be the genius behind the game itself.

Whatever role he plays in the whole affair, he's well-versed in what's actually happening in Chadder Vale and seems to be hiding behind the façade of coming from a loud and shouty household when actually, as we saw in the finale, the noise of his parents arguing is simply a tape recording.

Aside from finding themselves in the game, will Nish and Ali even survive the fire that Derek has started in the factory? Ordered by the Pangaea boss, he poured copious amounts of petrol in the factory and we saw plumes of smoke coming from it – but will he survive to tell the tale?

Seeing as Riya was ready to head to Manchester Met after being transferred over by her boss, we'd be almost certain that she'd hold tight in Chadder Vale if her trusted trainee officers are in danger. Add to that the fact that Jakub was rushed to hospital after being beaten up by Eddie and others, we're sure that romantic flame with Jakub could continue to grow, even after he confessed to hiding the truth about Eddie's innocence.

It looks as though the roots of Pangaea go a lot deeper than first imagined and as spotted briefly in the finale, could even have ties to Riya's now ex-mother-in-law Sue, who appeared to have once been part of the game and won. But being seen as nothing more than senile is a hefty price to pay for making it out of the game whenever she did take part. For that reason, we could be looking at a decades-long operation that's been going on undetected in the village and its sprawling forest.

Lest we forget – what the hell is the creature that has been hinted at throughout the series? We know that Derek and Kane know what it is and what becomes of the participants because they've disposed of the bodies (and resulting ominous dark liquid). But if Derek dies and Kane remains in prison, the answer about the creature may be a little harder to come by.

So, plenty of questions to be answered! While we don't quite yet know what a potential second season could be about, we're sure the series will retain its infectious comedy and dry humour throughout.

Is there a trailer for a potential Passenger season 2?

Slow down! There isn't a trailer just yet as season 2 of Passenger is yet to be confirmed.

Passenger premiered on Sunday 24th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

