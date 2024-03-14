The new series will premiere on Sunday 24th March at 9pm and continues on Monday 25th, with episodes then airing across subsequent weeks.

Led by Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) as former Met Police detective Riya Ajunwa, we're set to follow Riya as she investigates a series of "strange and inexplicable crimes" that have left the townsfolk of Cheddar Vale perplexed, to say the least.

As an outsider to the small town world of Cheddar Vale, Riya is left confused when a local girl goes missing and turns up the next day, with everyone seemingly going back to normal with minimal questions. But all is not as it seems, so can Riya get to the bottom of what's actually going on?

Read on for everything you need to know about Passenger.

The new six-part series will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 24th March at 9pm. The second episode will then follow on Monday 25th, with the rest of the episodes airing across the following weeks.

Passenger cast

Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa in Passenger. Sister Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Led by BAFTA award-winning Wunmi Mosaku as Riya, the cast for Passenger boasts plenty of familiar faces including Shameless's David Threlfall as fracking site manager Jim Bracknell, Jo Hartley (After Life) as Chief Constable Linda Markel and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.

Further cast members include Call the Midwife's Ella Bruccoleri, Coronation Street's Jack James Ryan and Nico Mirallegro, who is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and My Mad Fat Diary.

The confirmed cast list for Passenger is as follows:

Wunmi Mosaku as Riya Ajunwa

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

Jo Hartley as Chief Constable Linda Markel

Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry

Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson

Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson

Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

Sean Gilder as Tony Corrigan

Debbie Rush as Terry Jackson

Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub Makowski

Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells

Shervin Alenabi as Mehmet Shah

What is Passenger about?

The new series has been produced by Northern Sister, which is part of Sister group, who is behind hit dramas like This Is Going To Hurt and Chernobyl.

Passenger also marks the screenwriting debut for Andrew Buchan, who has most recently been seen on our screens in Better and Carnival Row, so knows a thing or two about a good drama.

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells in Passenger. ITV

As per the synopsis: "In the small Northern village of Chadder Vale, a close-knit community is sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange and unnatural crimes.

"After arriving there five years ago, Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa has been searching for that ‘one big crime’, that one challenge that will make her feel alive again.

"Then one night local girl, Katie Wells is mysteriously abducted. Her car is found abandoned and there are traces of blood on the seats. But the village barely has time to register Katie’s disappearance before she reappears the next day, safe and sound."

The synopsis continues: "The rest of the villagers ask few questions and life resumes as normal. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right.

"As a series of strange happenings and increasingly horrific crimes start unfolding within the village, the residents start resorting to short-sighted theories and blaming outside influences. Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. And before long she is drawn into a universe unlike anything she has ever seen."

Is there a trailer for Passenger?

There is! The recently released trailer gives us a taste of the small town nature of Cheddar Vale and how Riya is trying her hardest to investigate a string of cases she fears are connected.

You can watch the trailer for Passenger below.

Passenger will launch on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 24th March.

