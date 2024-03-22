After local girl Katie Wells goes missing one night, Riya is kicked into gear to figure out what's happened, but the only problem is, Katie turns up 24 hours later – but is there a connection to the fracking site, the talked-about tree or even Katie's dad Eddie, who has just been released from prison?

The series has been created and written by actor Andrew Buchan, who is known for his roles in Broadchurch and, more recently, Better. The rest of the cast includes the likes of David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Ryan (The Bay) and Jo Hartley (This is England), to name a few familiar faces.

But who else stars in Passenger? Read on to find out more about the cast of the ITV thriller.

Passenger cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV drama

The full cast for Passenger is below but scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you may have seen the actors before.

Wunmi Mosaku as DI Riya Ajunwa

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson

Jo Hartley as Chief Constable Linda Markel

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub

Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry

Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day

Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells

Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

Shervin Alenabi as Mehmet Shah

Sean Gilder as Tony

Debby Rush as Terry

Richard Mciver as Jordan

Clare Burt as Sue

Tom Lister as Nick

Wunmi Mosaku plays DI Riya Ajunwa

Wumni Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa in Passenger. Sister Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Riya Ajunwa? Riya is originally from Manchester but has lived in Chadder Vale for the past few years, originally moving to be closer to her husband's mother Sue, whose health took a turn for the worse. She's worked for the Met but in Chadder, is forced to deal with the not so exciting cases that plague the small town – until she starts to suspect something more sinister is afoot.

Where have I seen Wunmi Mosaku before? The BAFTA award-winning actress is known for her roles in Damilola, Our Loved Boy, Loki, Luther season 5 and Lovecraft Country. She has also starred in Black Mirror, We Own This City, Kiri and films like Call Jane and Alice, Darling.

David Threlfall plays Jim Bracknell

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell in Passenger. ITV

Who is Jim Bracknell? Jim is a fracking site manager who is plagued by flashbacks and pain from an attack five years ago. He is nervy and often turns to Riya for help as his site is often overrun with protestors.

Where have I seen David Threlfall before? Best known for playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless but has also starred in Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This, Ripper Street, Dodger and Funny Woman. He was also most recently seen in Apple TV+'s The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Daniel Ryan plays Derek Jackson

Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson in Passenger. ITV

Who is Derek Jackson? Derek is the owner of the local bread factory, which is the main source of employment for many in Chadder Vale. He's trying to get back with his wife Terry (Debbie Rush) but is also hiding a secret of his own.

Where have I seen Daniel Ryan before? Ryan is best known for his roles in Mount Pleasant and The Bay, as well as Home Fires. He has also starred in Litvinenko, Four Lives, Crossfire and Innocent.

Jo Hartley plays Chief Constable Linda Markel

Jo Hartley as Linda in Passenger. ITV/Sister Pictures

Who is Linda Markel? Linda is the head of the local police station, often proving to be a bit of a thorn in Riya's side. Really, Linda is fiercely protective of Chadder Vale and wants nothing but the best for its inhabitants.

Where have I seen Jo Hartley before? Hartley has starred in numerous productions, most notably the multiple This Is England TV series and its resulting film, as well as In My Skin, After Life and Torvill & Dean. She has recently starred in Bank of Dave and Death in Paradise.

Rowan Robinson plays Katie Wells

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Katie Wells? Katie is part of the Wells family, who is at the centre of a lot of the drama in the series. She works as an accountant at the bread factory, but dreams of more and starting a life in Manchester. She has a complicated relationship with her father Eddie and also, her boyfriend John.

Where have I seen Rowan Robinson before? As a child, Robinson starred in CBBC's So Awkward, but Passenger marks a major return to the world of TV for the actress. She also made her film debut in A Haunting in Venice.

Barry Sloane plays Eddie Wells

Barry Sloane as Eddy Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Eddie Wells? Eddie is the patriarch of the Wells family and has just been released from prison, having spent five years in prison for attacking Jim. Because of that, the village thinks he's a monster and his relationship with his family is understandably very strained.

Where have I seen Barry Sloane before? Sloane is best known for his roles in ABC's Revenge, Hollyoaks and Brookside. Fans of The Bay will also recognise him as Chris Fischer, but he has also starred in numerous US shows like LA's Finest, The Company You Keep and Six.

Natalie Gavin plays Joanne Wells

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Joanne Wells? Joanne is the mother of Katie and Lilly, struggling to make ends meet but remains determined in her multiple jobs in the factory, carvery and doing some sewing on the side. It's safe to say she's rocked when her husband is released early from prison.

Where have I seen Natalie Gavin before? Making her professional acting debut in Shameless, Gavin has starred in Prisoners' Wives, Casualty, Time, Ackley Bridge and Red Rose. Most recently, she has starred in Netflix's Bodies.

Hubert Hanowicz plays Jakub

Hubert Hanowicz as Eddie Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Jakub? Jakub is a mechanic at the local garage after having left his hometown of Gdańsk in northern Poland five years ago. Along with Riya, the pair feel like outsiders in Chadder Vale and have a bond.

Where have I seen Hubert Hanowicz before? Hanowicz has starred in Viewpoint and has also featured in Brassic, Silent Witness, Andor, Unforgotten and Grantchester.

Arian Nik plays Nish Chowdry

Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Nish Chowdry? Nish is one of the trainee officers at the police station but lacks a lot of inspiration and wants nothing more than to just coast and game. But a small fire starts within him when Riya starts investigating something going on in the village.

Where have I seen Arian Nik before? Nik is perhaps best known as the leading character in Count Abdulla and as Josh in Still Awkward. He has also featured in series like Killing Eve, The Bay and The Beekeeper.

Ella Bruccoleri plays Ali Day

Ella Broccoleri as Ali Day in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Ali Day? Ali is the other trainee officer in Chadder Vale but is also committed to improving the planet, often chatting about her veganism and world-saving habits with her less than inspired colleagues.

Where have I seen Ella Bruccoleri before? Bruccoleri is best known for her role as Sister Frances in Call the Midwife but has also featured in Extraordinary, The Chelsea Detective and Alice & Jack.

Nico Mirallegro plays Kane Jackson

Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Kane Jackson? Kane is Derek's half-brother, with the pair having had a rocky relationship through the years. Now, he works in the bread factory but is a bit of burden to his older brother even though he helps him out a lot.

Where have I seen Nico Mirallegro before? Mirallegro is known for his roles in Hollyoaks as Barry 'Newt' Newton, in My Mad Fat Diary as Finn Nelson and in The Village as Joe Middleton. He has also starred in We Hunt Together, ITV's Ridley and Our Girl.

Jack James Ryan plays John Trowbridge

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is John Trowbridge? John is Katie's boyfriend and also works in the bread factory but is harbouring his own demons, often resulting in excessive drinking and making mistakes.

Where have I seen Jack James Ryan before? Ryan is best known for playing character Jacob Hay in Coronation Street from 2021 through to 2023 but has also featured in Military Wives, Vera and Doctors.

Matilda Freeman plays Lilly Wells

Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Lilly Wells? Lilly is Katie's younger sister and like any younger sibling, often tries to hang out with Katie and her friends, especially Mehmet, who she has a bit of a crush on.

Where have I seen Matilda Freeman before? Freeman is best known for her role as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street but has also featured in Alma's Not Normal.

Shervin Alenabi plays Mehmet Shah

Shervin Alebai as Mehmet Ahah and Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells in Passenger. ITV/SISTER Pictures

Who is Mehmet Shah? Mehmet works with his mum at the local fish and chip shop but is also John's best friend. He's got a close bond with Katie, which sparks some jealousy from John.

Where have I seen Shervin Alenabi before? Alenabi is known for his roles in Baghdad in My Shadow, Tehran and The Bureau. He has also featured in Gangs of London.

Passenger premieres on Sunday 24th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

