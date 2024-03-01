But who's who, and where might you have seen them before?

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin cast

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin



Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild

Ellie White as Nell Brazier



Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck

Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage



Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear

Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock



Mark Heap as John Turpin

Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen

Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean

Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler

Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin

Samuel Leakey as Chrisopher Wilde

Geoff McGivern as Lord Rookwood

Laura Checkley as Sandra

Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall

Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag

Paul Kaye as Ratclyff

Guz Khan as Gow

Diane Morgan as Maureen

Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides

David Threlfall as Tom King

For more information about the characters and where else you've seen the people who play them, read on.

Noel Fielding plays Dick Turpin

Noel Fielding plays Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

Who is Dick Turpin? The infamous highwayman who, in this version, is a vegan pacifist who prefers not to raise his voice.

Where have I seen Noel Fielding before? He's best known for subversive knees-up The Mighty Boosh, a string of British comedy panel shows, and for co-hosting Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

Hugh Bonneville plays Jonathan Wild



Hugh Bonneville plays Jonathan Wild. Apple TV+

Who is Jonathan Wild? A "corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker" who is hunting down Dick and his crew.

Where have I seen Hugh Bonneville before? His extensive CV includes Paul King's Paddington, Julian Fellowes' Downton Abbey, BBC comedy W1A and BBC drama The Gold, which recounts the story of the Brink's-Mat robbery.

Ellie White plays Nell Brazier



Ellie White plays Nell Brazier. Apple

Who is Nell Brazier? A member of Dick's gang who has always wanted to be highwayman, ditching her life of luxury at age 16 to pursue her dream. Nell is also handy with a weapon.

Where have I seen Ellie White before? Her CV includes Jamie Demetriou's Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, BBC comedy The Other One alongside Lauren Socha, Channel 4 sitcom The Windsors and BBC sketch show Ellie & Natasia with Natasia Demetriou.

Marc Wootton plays Moose Pleck



Marc Wootton plays Moose Pleck. Apple TV

Who is Moose Pleck? Another member of Dick's crew. He might look intimidating, but on the inside he's as soft as they come. Moose is employed to be Dick's 'muscle'.

Where have I seen Marc Wootton before? He's best known for Christmas musical comedy Nativity and has appeared in numerous sketch shows.

Duayne Boachie plays Honesty Courage



Duayne Boachie plays Honesty Courage. Apple TV+

Who is Honesty Courage? Also part of Dick's inner circle, Honesty is the tracker. He can be slow on the uptake, but Honesty also has moments of brilliance.

Where have I seen Duayne Boachie before? He's best known for starring as Zack Loveday in Hollyoaks.

Tamsin Greig plays Helen Gwinear



Tamsin Greig plays Helen Gwinear. Apple TV

Who is Helen Gwinear? The head of the Syndicate, a coalition of organised crime groups. She is described as "uncompromising" and "brutal".

Where have I seen Tamsin Greig before? You might have watched her in Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner, ITV period drama Belgravia, BBC sitcom Episodes, Channel 4 Green Wing, Tamara Drew starring Gemma Arterton, and BBC series Love Soup.

Asim Chaudhry plays Craig the Warlock



Asim Chaudhry plays Craig the Warlock. Apple

Who is Craig the Warlock? He's failed his warlock exams multiple times, despite his very best efforts, and is afraid of being caught performing magic without the required documentation.

Where have I seen Asim Chaudhry before? He's best known for BBC mockumentary sitcom People Just Do Nothing and Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Mark Heap plays John Turpin



Mark Heap plays John Turpin. Apple TV

Who is John Turpin? Dick's butcher father. John has a complicated relationship with his son, who he loves, but prefers not to show it.

Where have I seen Mark Heap before? His credits include Channel 4 comedies Friday Night Dinner, Spaced and Green wing, Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell and BBC costume drama Lark Rise to Candleford.

Kiri Flaherty plays Little Karen



Kiri Flaherty plays Little Karen. Apple TV

Who is Little Karen? She works at a local tavern.

Where have I seen Kiri Flaherty before? This is her first major role.

Dolly Wells plays Eliza Bean



Dolly Wells plays Eliza Bean. Apple TV

Who is Eliza Bean? A true crime writer who is documenting Dick and co's escapades.

Where have I seen Dolly Wells before? You might have watched her in Sky sitcom Spy, Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy, BBC sitcom Some Girls and Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws.

Joe Wilkinson plays Geoffrey the Gaoler

Joe Wilkinson plays Geoffrey the Gaoler. ITV

Who is Geoffrey the Gaoler? Exactly what he says on the tin – a jailer/security guard who says yes to anyone who requires his services.

Where have I seen Joe Wilkinson before? He's best known for appearing on British comedy panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and he's had roles in Ricky Gervais's After Life, Netflix's Sex Education and Stefan Golaszewski Him & Her.

Additional main cast includes:

Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) as Benny Turpin - Dick's cousin

Samuel Leakey (Treason) as Chrisopher Wilde - Jonathan Wilde's son

Geoff McGivern (Free Rein) as Lord Rookwood

Dick Turpin guest stars include:

Greg Davies (Tasmaster) as Leslie Duvall

Laura Checkley (Screw) as Sandra

Jessica Hynes (W1A) as The Reddlehag

Paul Kaye (After Life) as Ratclyff

Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) as Gow

Diane Morgan (Cunk on Britain) as Maureen

Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as Tommy Silversides

David Threlfall (Shameless) as Tom King

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday 1st March 2024, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.

