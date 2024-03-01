Dick Turpin cast: Who stars alongside Noel Fielding in the Apple comedy?
The cast is a who's who of comedy favourites.
Noel Fielding has momentarily stepped away from Bake Off's big white tent to transform into legendary highwayman Dick Turpin for Apple TV+ comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.
Across the six-parter, Dick and his gang are hunted down by Hugh Bonneville's Jonathan Wild, who operates on both sides of the law, as they come face to face with myriad eccentric and interesting characters, played by a plethora of comedy favourites.
But who's who, and where might you have seen them before?
Read on for everything you need to know.
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin cast
- Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin
- Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild
- Ellie White as Nell Brazier
- Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck
- Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage
- Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear
- Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock
- Mark Heap as John Turpin
- Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen
- Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean
- Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler
- Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin
- Samuel Leakey as Chrisopher Wilde
- Geoff McGivern as Lord Rookwood
- Laura Checkley as Sandra
- Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall
- Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag
- Paul Kaye as Ratclyff
- Guz Khan as Gow
- Diane Morgan as Maureen
- Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides
- David Threlfall as Tom King
For more information about the characters and where else you've seen the people who play them, read on.
More like this
Noel Fielding plays Dick Turpin
Who is Dick Turpin? The infamous highwayman who, in this version, is a vegan pacifist who prefers not to raise his voice.
Where have I seen Noel Fielding before? He's best known for subversive knees-up The Mighty Boosh, a string of British comedy panel shows, and for co-hosting Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.
Hugh Bonneville plays Jonathan Wild
Who is Jonathan Wild? A "corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker" who is hunting down Dick and his crew.
Where have I seen Hugh Bonneville before? His extensive CV includes Paul King's Paddington, Julian Fellowes' Downton Abbey, BBC comedy W1A and BBC drama The Gold, which recounts the story of the Brink's-Mat robbery.
Ellie White plays Nell Brazier
Who is Nell Brazier? A member of Dick's gang who has always wanted to be highwayman, ditching her life of luxury at age 16 to pursue her dream. Nell is also handy with a weapon.
Where have I seen Ellie White before? Her CV includes Jamie Demetriou's Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, BBC comedy The Other One alongside Lauren Socha, Channel 4 sitcom The Windsors and BBC sketch show Ellie & Natasia with Natasia Demetriou.
Marc Wootton plays Moose Pleck
Who is Moose Pleck? Another member of Dick's crew. He might look intimidating, but on the inside he's as soft as they come. Moose is employed to be Dick's 'muscle'.
Where have I seen Marc Wootton before? He's best known for Christmas musical comedy Nativity and has appeared in numerous sketch shows.
Duayne Boachie plays Honesty Courage
Who is Honesty Courage? Also part of Dick's inner circle, Honesty is the tracker. He can be slow on the uptake, but Honesty also has moments of brilliance.
Where have I seen Duayne Boachie before? He's best known for starring as Zack Loveday in Hollyoaks.
Tamsin Greig plays Helen Gwinear
Who is Helen Gwinear? The head of the Syndicate, a coalition of organised crime groups. She is described as "uncompromising" and "brutal".
Where have I seen Tamsin Greig before? You might have watched her in Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner, ITV period drama Belgravia, BBC sitcom Episodes, Channel 4 Green Wing, Tamara Drew starring Gemma Arterton, and BBC series Love Soup.
Asim Chaudhry plays Craig the Warlock
Who is Craig the Warlock? He's failed his warlock exams multiple times, despite his very best efforts, and is afraid of being caught performing magic without the required documentation.
Where have I seen Asim Chaudhry before? He's best known for BBC mockumentary sitcom People Just Do Nothing and Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Mark Heap plays John Turpin
Who is John Turpin? Dick's butcher father. John has a complicated relationship with his son, who he loves, but prefers not to show it.
Where have I seen Mark Heap before? His credits include Channel 4 comedies Friday Night Dinner, Spaced and Green wing, Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell and BBC costume drama Lark Rise to Candleford.
Kiri Flaherty plays Little Karen
Who is Little Karen? She works at a local tavern.
Where have I seen Kiri Flaherty before? This is her first major role.
Dolly Wells plays Eliza Bean
Who is Eliza Bean? A true crime writer who is documenting Dick and co's escapades.
Where have I seen Dolly Wells before? You might have watched her in Sky sitcom Spy, Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy, BBC sitcom Some Girls and Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws.
Joe Wilkinson plays Geoffrey the Gaoler
Who is Geoffrey the Gaoler? Exactly what he says on the tin – a jailer/security guard who says yes to anyone who requires his services.
Where have I seen Joe Wilkinson before? He's best known for appearing on British comedy panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and he's had roles in Ricky Gervais's After Life, Netflix's Sex Education and Stefan Golaszewski Him & Her.
Additional main cast includes:
- Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) as Benny Turpin - Dick's cousin
- Samuel Leakey (Treason) as Chrisopher Wilde - Jonathan Wilde's son
- Geoff McGivern (Free Rein) as Lord Rookwood
Dick Turpin guest stars include:
- Greg Davies (Tasmaster) as Leslie Duvall
- Laura Checkley (Screw) as Sandra
- Jessica Hynes (W1A) as The Reddlehag
- Paul Kaye (After Life) as Ratclyff
- Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) as Gow
- Diane Morgan (Cunk on Britain) as Maureen
- Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as Tommy Silversides
- David Threlfall (Shameless) as Tom King
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday 1st March 2024, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.
