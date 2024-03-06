The series has won over a loyal base of fans since its season 1 premiere back in early 2023, and now, with season 2 to binge watch, it won't be long before eager viewers come to anticipate another instalment.

Season 2 sees Jen on a new journey as she enrols as a client at a powers clinic, which we saw at the end of season 1. But will it come with good news?

As per the synopsis for season 2: "Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either."

Aside from struggling with her lack of powers, Jen also has a cat turned boyfriend going through his own stuff and friends who are trying to navigate an amicable break-up. So, there's plenty of adulting to do in season 2 - but can we anticipate any more?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season of Extraordinary on Disney Plus.

Will there be an Extraordinary season 3?

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary. Disney Plus

As of now, Disney Plus has not renewed Extraordinary for a third season.

The superhero comedy was renewed for season 2 even before its season 1 release in 2023, which was a good thing for fans who were left on a cliffhanger at the end of the first season.

The quick renewal was a surprise for viewers who were yet to watch season 1, but if past experience is anything to go by, we could be looking at potential confirmation of season 3 sooner than we think.

In an interview with NME, Tyers expressed hope for a third season of Extraordinary, adding that she wants viewers to show their love for the show in a creative way.

She said: "Emma [Moran] has always said she wants to read fan fiction involving these characters, so I’m putting that out there. I mean, come on, the clue’s in the name – we have a character called Jizzlord. This show is built for fan fiction."

When could a potential Extraordinary season 3 release?

As for when we can expect a potential third season, the two seasons so far have been released one year apart - so if we were to take that as any indicator, we'd expect a new season one year after any announcement.

That means that if Extraordinary was to be green lit sometime soon, we could be looking at an early 2025 release date for a potential season 3.

Who could star in a potential Extraordinary season 3?

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie in Extraordinary season 2. Disney Plus

As for who could return in a potential third season of the series, we can expect the hilarious Máiréad Tyers to be back as Jen, who will likely be facing more of the fallout from season 2's antics.

Joining her, we'd expect her main group of friends to return also, so we would anticipate comebacks for Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham), even if things remain slightly awkward between the pair.

It's also likely that if season 3 was green lit, Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee would return as Mary and Ian, Jen’s mum and stepdad.

The new cast for season 2 included: Julian Barratt as George, Jen’s power coach at the Discovery Clinic; Rosa Robson as Nora, an unexpected person from Jizzlord’s past; Kwaku Mills as Clark, Carrie’s new work colleague; and Derek Jacobi, who voices a special cameo role.

As for whether we'd expect them all to return for season 3, we'll just have to wait and see, but we can be sure there would also be a fair share of new characters to get acquainted with.

The main Extraordinary cast members we'd expect to see in season 3 are as follows:

Máiréad Tyers as Jen

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie

Bilal Hasna as Kash

Luke Rollason as Jizzlord

Siobhán McSweeney as Mary

Robbie Gee as Ian

What could happen in a potential Extraordinary season 3?

It's safe to say that if you haven't watched season 2 yet, you may want to scroll away - as there are spoilers ahead.

The final scenes of Extraordinary season 2 left us on quite the cliffhanger, with Jen being thrown into the void. Of course, we don't know where the void goes - but the episode ending showed us that Jen is, at least, still alive.

We see her land on some grass, clearly being disheartened at what she sees as she exclaims: "You've got to be s***ing me."

In season 3, we'd expect to find out exactly where Jen's landed, and whether she's able to return home. Plus, maybe we'll finally get to see her discover what her power is after she finally said goodbye to her dad. Here's hoping!

Is there a trailer for a potential Extraordinary season 3?

Not yet! As the third season hasn't actually been confirmed yet, there's no trailer to be seen for now - but we're sure if the series does go ahead, production updates (including a trailer) will be coming soon.

Watch this space.

Extraordinary season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday 6th March 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

