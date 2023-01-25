From the production company behind Killing Eve , the series finds Jen on a journey to find her maybe-superpower, but in doing so perhaps discovering the joy of being "just kind of OK".

New superhero comedy Extraordinary is arriving on Disney Plus , and it follows a powerless woman in a world where everyone develops a superpower on their 18th birthday.

The series stars a raft of rising UK stars including Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham and Bilal Hasna, alongside Derry Girls favourite Siobhan McSweeney. But who else stars in the series and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Extraordinary on Disney Plus.

Extraordinary cast: Full list of actors and characters in Disney Plus comedy

Máiréad Tyers as Jen

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie

Bilal Hasna as Kash

Luke Rollason as Jizzlord

Siobhan McSweeney as Mary

Robbie Gee as Ian

Safia Oakley-Green as Andy

Ned Porteous as Luke

Read on for more information on the cast and who they play.

Máiréad Tyers plays Jen

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary. Laura Radford/Disney+

Who is Jen? Jen is about to turn 25, works at a party shop and still doesn't have her power. She lives in an east London flat with Carrie, Kash and Jizzlord.

Where have I seen Máiréad Tyers? Tyers played Auntie Eileen in Sir Kenneth Branagh's film Belfast, and also appeared in one episode of ITVX series Tell Me Everything. This year, she is also set to appear in the film Borderland and the series My Lady Jane.

Sofia Oxenham plays Carrie

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie and Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary. Natalie Seery/Disney+

Who is Carrie? Carrie is Jen's best friend who has the power to channel the dead. She shares Jen's flat and is in a long-term relationship with Kash.

Where have I seen Sofia Oxenham? Oxenham has previously appeared in Grantchester, Doc Martin, Dracula, Cursed, Soulmates and Poldark, in which she played Tess Tregidden.

Bilal Hasna plays Kash

Bilal Hasna as Kash in Extraordinary. Natalie Seery/Disney+

Who is Kash? Kash is Carrie's long-term boyfriend who lives with her and Jen. He has the ability to turn back time.

Where have I seen Bilal Hasna? Hasna has previously appeared in episodes of Sparks and Screw, while he is also set to star in the film Layla and the animated Lord of the Rings prequel The War of the Rohirrim.

Luke Rollason plays Jizzlord

Luke Rollason as Jizzlord The Human in Extraordinary. Laura Radford/Disney+

Who is Jizzlord? Jizzlord is a stray cat who stays at Jen's flat and has the power to turn into a human.

Where have I seen Luke Rollason? Rollason has previously appeared in series including The B@it, Becoming Elizabeth and Industry, as well as the film Jack.

Siobhan McSweeney plays Mary

Máiréad Tyers as Jen, Sofia Oxenham as Carrie and Siobhan McSweeney as Mary in Extraordinary. Natalie Seery/Disney+

Who is Mary? Mary is Jen's mum.

Where have I seen Siobhan McSweeney? McSweeney is best known for starring in series such as Derry Girls, The Fall, No Offence, Collateral, Porters, Holding and Death in Paradise, as well as films such as The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Robbie Gee plays Ian

Robbie Gee. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Who is Ian? Ian is Jen's stepdad.

Where have I seen Robbie Gee? Gee is known for appearing in series such as Desmond's, The Real McCoy, EastEnders, The Fades, Death in Paradise, Young Dracula, Cuffs, Guilt, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Small Axe, Motherland, This Way Up, Murder in Provence and Silent Witness, as well as films such as Boxing Day, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Military Wives and Paddington 2.

Safia Oakley-Green plays Andy

Safia Oakley-Green as Andy in Extraordinary. Disney+/YouTube

Who is Andy? Andy is Jen's half-sister.

Where have I seen Safia Oakley-Green? Oakley-Green is known for appearing in films The Colour Room, The Origin and She Said, as well as the series Sherwood.

Ned Porteous plays Luke

Ned Porteous. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Luke? Luke is a flaky young man who Jen has been hooking up with. He has the ability to fly.

Where have I seen Ned Porteous? Porteous is best known for playing Tom Waterhouse in Emmerdale, while he has also appeared in Bridgerton, EastEnders and Delicious.

Extraordinary premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th January 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

