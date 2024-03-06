The new season picks up with Jen (Máiréad Tyers) happily in a relationship – but Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) is dealing with her split from Kash (Bilal Hasna).

Carrie is desperate for advice on how to deal with a breakup and, being someone who can talk to the dead, has a whole host of people to choose from to offer guidance.

Chatting away to Jen in the costume shop, Carrie asks: "Do we know anyone who has absolutely smashed a breakup?" with one shining example coming to her – Princess Diana.

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie in Extraordinary season 2. Disney Plus

As the spirit of the late Princess Diana inhabits Carrie's body, she adopts the royal's iconic voice (courtesy of a voice cameo from actress Eve Webster) with 'Diana' saying of Kash: "Yes, well he sounds like an absolute little s**t, darling."

"Ah no, Diana, he's not that bad," Jen insists. "He just needs to grow up a bit."

Shop boss Ange (Darcey Porter-Cassidy) is starstruck and tells Diana: "I closed the shop for a week when you died. Woolworths was open the whole time! Oh, can you sign my plates? Wait here."

Diana Princess of Wales. Getty

Still eager for advice, Carrie asks: "So, what do you think I should do your highness...? Miss? Mrs? Miss? Princess?"

Diana then advises: "Let's go total t**t," before banning Carrie from getting a fringe.

Throughout the series, Carrie also embodies various other deceased figures – prominently, Jen's father, voiced by comedian Ardal O'Hanlon. However, Princess Diana is certainly the most surprising cameo of the series.

Extraordinary season 2 picks up with Jen on a mission to discover her power after splashing out on sessions at the power clinic. Guided by power coach George (played by The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt), the process is a lot more complicated than she could have imagined.

Meanwhile, Carrie and Kash are grappling with their breakup, while a surprising figure from Jizzlord's (Luke Rollason) past arrives on the scene.

