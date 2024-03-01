In order to protect them from this brand new threat, the Hashiras decide to train the Demon Slayer Corps themselves, hinting at more dramatic action and battles to come.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae agreed, saying: "There’s a lot more training and action that you didn’t see so much in season 1. There’s a really big sense of that in this next season.

"I think fans will really be able to get behind their favourite characters."

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training Arc. Crunchyroll

When fans originally met the Hashiras back in season 1, they were introduced through Tanjiro’s eyes, with the story focused on his journey to becoming a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Though there are a select number of active Hashiras, there are even more that are retired - which is something season 4 looks to pick up on.

Following the Hashira Training Arc manga, viewers might already have an idea of what’s in store for season 4 - but that doesn’t mean a few surprises won’t be thrown in along the way.

Retired Hashiras are expected to take centre stage once again, alongside a deeper dive into Gyomei’s backstory.

Demon Slayer fans are also expecting to see epic fights including Giyu vs Sanemi, while a more complex relationship between Muzan and Ubuyashiki is yet to be revealed.

But where does this leave the immediate threat to Nezuko’s safety? According to Hanae, the Hashira action just might take viewers by surprise.

"All of the Hashiras are strong, but when you watch the next season, you're about to get a new impression of other characters," he told RadioTimes.com. "I think it is something to really look forward to."

Demon Slayer season 4 will begin on Crunchyroll in spring 2024. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

