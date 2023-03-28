Tanjiro and the gang are far from masters, only stepping on to the frontline fairly recently, which means they've still got a long road ahead.

In the world of Demon Slayer , the Slayers have faced off against demons for years and with that experience comes different levels of skill.

They're a few of hundreds who align themselves somewhere on Demon Slayer Corps' hierarchy. Above the rest is the Hashira, an elite group boasting ungodly powers that only bow to the organisation's leader.

But what are the Demon Slayer ranks and what is their hierarchy? Read on to find out.

Demon Slayer ranks in order

The Demon Slayer Corps can be divided into 10 ranks: Mizunoto, Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchinoto, Tsuchinoe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe. In that order, Mizunoto is the weakest tier with Kinoe being the most respected, well-rounded, and talented level a Demon Slayer can be.

To become a Demon Slayer, one must undertake the Final Selection entrance exam which sees many hopefuls dig themselves an early grave. They face off against a slew of feral demons across seven days with no access to the outside world - they must fend for themselves entirely.

If they are successful in their exam, they are welcomed to the Demon Slayer Corps in the role of Mizunoto. As part of their welcome, they are gifted a uniform, a talking bird, and the opportunity to choose the ore for their weapons. To elevate their level in the Corps, a newly enlisted member simply needs to prove themselves through successful missions and the defeat of dangerous demons.

Aside from the generic levels every Demon Slayer can work their way up, there are a select few arguably unreachable goals for those wanting to push themselves to the max.

Other Demon Slayer ranks

Tsuguko

Kanao Tsuyuri Demon Slayer.

The Tsuguko are those who have proved their skill and abilities and are worthy of replacing one of the Hashira if the need be there. They train until the day their predecessor can no longer fulfil their duties, be it through retirement or death, to inherit the role so the Demon Slayer Corps are never missing a key part of their attack force.

They receive bespoke training from their Hashira in order to protect their designated area, which is why Tsuguko typically inherit the same breathing style as their teacher.

A Hashira often requests their Tsuguko accompany them on the battlefield to take down tougher opponents but to also train them in their Breathing techniques with a first-hand experience.

Hashira

Hashira Demon Slayer

The Hashira are an elite rank of Demon Slayers that outrank everyone else in the organisation. Their abilities and power are second only to the leader of the Corps himself.

They are handed select areas to protect and allowed to undertake more dangerous missions than their lesser-skilled counterparts. There are nine total active Hashira each with their own unique style and mastery.

The leader of the Demon Slayer Corps put the band together and trust only them with the task of defeating Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King.

Leader of the Demon Slayer Corps

Kagaya Ubuyashiki Demon Slayer

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is the Demon Slayer Corps leader and while he is often portrayed as a kind and caring soul, there's a reason a select few Hasira drop to their knees in front of him.

In an ironic twist, he's by far the most physically gifted. His talent lies in his heightened sense of foresight and ability to tactically dominate the battlefield. Kagaya has predicated all of the key moments throughout the Demon Slayer series and understands the knock-on effect of those yet to come.

His calm and collected demeanour is a far cry from some of his brash underlings but everyone in the Demon Slayer Corps family respect him and his position endlessly.

Kakushi

The Demon Slayer Corps couldn't run as smooth as it does without those who care to the newly enlisted slayers. The Kakushi are essentially support staff tasked with day to day services including first aid and care or providing transport, to sewing torn uniforms or clearing the battlefield after an attack.

Though they may not be the most offensive bracket in the Demon Slayer Corps, they are still a vital asset to the organisation.

