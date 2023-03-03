The new season of the wildly popular anime has been given a release date and trailer — and fans are hyped to see what's going to happen next.

One of the world's most popular anime franchises, Demon Slayer , is on its way back with season 3.

Season 2 of the show followed on from the ongoing battle between teen Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon King behind his parents’ gruesome murder: Muzan Kibutsuji.

The season also saw the core protagonists travel to Yoshiwara, Japan’s red light district, to track down a demon that had been causing chaos in the area.

Season 3 will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc. As Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village to have his blade repaired, he encounters a horde of demons.

A little lost? Check out our full guide of how to watch Demon Slayer in order. For more information on Demon Slayer season 3, read on!

When is Demon Slayer season 3 released?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

The first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is being given a theatrical release around the world. It was released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 1st March.

For fans wanting to watch at home, the series will be released in Japan on Monday 3rd April and is likely to drop on streaming service Crunchyroll shortly afterwards.

We'll update this page with more information as soon as it's released.

What is Demon Slayer season 3 about?

Demon Slayer. Ufotable

Demon Slayer season 3 follows the Swordsmith Village Arc. The manga is officially finished, so fans wanting to know all the spoilers can find out what's set to happen — but we won't reveal them here!

Tanjiro once again encounters a horde of demons as he journeys to the Swordsmith Village to get his blade repaired.

Characters like Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono), Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and Nezuko (Akari Kitou) are all set to return.

Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer season 3?

A trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 was recently released, teasing all the characters set to return and a glimpse of the demons our heroes will come up against.

Watch it below:

Demon Slayer season 1 is available on Netflix now, with the movie and season 2 available on Funmation and Crunchyroll. Visit our Fantasy hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

