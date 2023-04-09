Following the Mugen Train arc, Demon Slayer is now hurtling headfirst into season 3 where the Swordsmith Village arc will begin. If you thought season 2 was intense, you've really seen nothing yet.

No less than 44 episodes and two movies in, Demon Slayer continues to slay the competition with the gory yet addictive tale of Tanjiro, a demon slayer, and his sister Nezuko, a demon he refuses to slay.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Demon Slayer season 3.

When is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 released?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday 16th April 2023.

Crunchyroll has announced that it will simulcast new episodes every week, meaning they should hit the streaming service at the below times:

Pacific Daylight Time - 7:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023

British Summer Time - 3:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Gulf Standard Time - 6:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:45pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

China Standard Time - 10:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Philippine Time - 10:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Japan Standard Time - 11:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11:45pm, Sunday 16th April 2023

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

Demon Slayer season 3 expected release schedule

The expected release schedule for Demon Slayer season 3 can be found below, although this might be subject to change:

Episode 1: Someone's Dream – April 9th, 2023

Episode 2: TBA – 16th April 2023

Episode 3: TBA – 23rd April 2023

Episode 4: TBA – 30th April 2023

Episode 5: TBA – 7th May 2023

Episode 6: TBA – 14th May 2023

Episode 7: TBA – 21st May 2023

Episode 8: TBA – 28th May 2023

Episode 9: TBA – 4th June 2023

Episode 10: TBA – 11th June 2023

Episode 11: TBA – 18th June 2023

Episode 12: TBA – 25th June 2023

Bear in mind that the official number of episodes in Demon Slayer season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but going off previous seasons, 12 episodes seems like a safe bet, give or take.

And unless any unexpected delays or breaks end up happening, these are the likely air dates for each episode.

Where are the Demon Slayer series and movie available in the UK?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

Demon Slayer is available in full on the anime streaming service Funimation, including both seasons and the movie. A selection of episodes are also available on Crunchyroll.

Netflix is also home to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1, so if you're looking to try the series before signing up for a new streaming service, that may be the best option for some viewers.

You can catch Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll.

