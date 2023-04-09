Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule: When is episode 2 out?
It's coming very soon!
No less than 44 episodes and two movies in, Demon Slayer continues to slay the competition with the gory yet addictive tale of Tanjiro, a demon slayer, and his sister Nezuko, a demon he refuses to slay.
Following the Mugen Train arc, Demon Slayer is now hurtling headfirst into season 3 where the Swordsmith Village arc will begin. If you thought season 2 was intense, you've really seen nothing yet.
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Demon Slayer season 3.
When is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 released?
Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday 16th April 2023.
Crunchyroll has announced that it will simulcast new episodes every week, meaning they should hit the streaming service at the below times:
- Pacific Daylight Time - 7:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Central Daylight Time - 9:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15am, Sunday 16th April 2023
- British Summer Time - 3:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Central European Summer Time - 5pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Gulf Standard Time - 6:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Indian Standard Time - 7:45pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- China Standard Time - 10:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Philippine Time - 10:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Japan Standard Time - 11:15pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
- Australian Central Daylight Time - 11:45pm, Sunday 16th April 2023
Demon Slayer season 3 expected release schedule
The expected release schedule for Demon Slayer season 3 can be found below, although this might be subject to change:
Episode 1: Someone's Dream – April 9th, 2023
Episode 2: TBA – 16th April 2023
Episode 3: TBA – 23rd April 2023
Episode 4: TBA – 30th April 2023
Episode 5: TBA – 7th May 2023
Episode 6: TBA – 14th May 2023
Episode 7: TBA – 21st May 2023
Episode 8: TBA – 28th May 2023
Episode 9: TBA – 4th June 2023
Episode 10: TBA – 11th June 2023
Episode 11: TBA – 18th June 2023
Episode 12: TBA – 25th June 2023
Bear in mind that the official number of episodes in Demon Slayer season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but going off previous seasons, 12 episodes seems like a safe bet, give or take.
And unless any unexpected delays or breaks end up happening, these are the likely air dates for each episode.
Where are the Demon Slayer series and movie available in the UK?
Demon Slayer is available in full on the anime streaming service Funimation, including both seasons and the movie. A selection of episodes are also available on Crunchyroll.
Netflix is also home to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1, so if you're looking to try the series before signing up for a new streaming service, that may be the best option for some viewers.
