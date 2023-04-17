Demon Slayer season 3 welcomes another crop of antagonists but the anime overall has only showcased a small few from the Twelve Kizuki. The Hashira have proven no match for some, which begs the question – just how powerful can a demon become?

Tanjiro and the gang are a drop in the ocean when it comes to strength. The Demon Slayer Corps were formed under absolute necessity, otherwise humanity had very little chance to survive in the vicious world of bloodthirsty monsters .

Rengoku's defeat rang alarm bells with viewers, signalling Demon Slayer isn't just another series where friendship conquers all. Their threat is very real and only those who've mastered their abilities stand a chance of changing the world.

Muzan is introduced as the leader of the demons early on, but how true is it and where do his counterparts rank in the line-up?

10. Daki

Daki in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Daki is one half of the terrifying brother/sister demon duo but falls short of matching her sibling's power. She goes by the name of Ume and Warabihime in her oiran guise, serving as the central antagonist of the Red Light District Arc and a posthumous antagonist in the later arcs.

She possesses shapeshifting abilities which she channels through her cloth sash to eviscerate her foes despite the light material it's made of. Through the power of cell shifting, she can merge her abilities with her brother to become the heavyweights even a member of the Hashira struggled to defeat.

9. Nezuko

Nezuko in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Nezuko appeared powerless at first but as the anime progresses, she's starting to show signs she's not one to be messed with. Other than Tenga, she was the only one capable of going to-to-toe with Daki.

Her speed was unmatched and with only a few kicks she sent Daki flying through the Entertainment District. Nezuko boasts regenerating abilities that surpass any other demon. Backed by her Blood Demon Art that allows her to generate pink flames using her blood, she's able to tackle other strong foes while humans remain untouched by her heat.

She's not necessarily a threat to humans due to her mind still remaining intact but there was one unfortunate instance she had to prove herself to the Hashira in order to not be killed.

8. Gyutaro

Gyutaro in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Gyutaro is Daki's brother and proves looks can be deceiving. Daki inherited the family's good looks whereas Gyutaro was bullied mercilessly for his appearance, leading to a depressed maniac who hides in his sister's shadow, only stepping out to protect her.

After Daki was on the ropes, Gyutaro swept in and singlehandedly took down Tanjiro and the others. If it was a one-on-one match-up, none of our Demon Slayer protagonists would've survived.

His Blood Demon Art allowed him to manipulate his blood and make lethal weapons that could kill anyone in one clean swing. The same blood can also act as a barrier from his opponent's attacks.

He and his sister earned the title of Upper Rank Six demons but his powers far surpass Daki's.

7. Gyokko

Gyokko in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Gyokko makes his grand appearance in season 3 and it's not a pleasant one.

He's one of the main antagonists of the Swordsman Village Arc taking down some who will remain nameless (spoilers!) with ease. Children are his main goal because he loves the smell of fear.

He inherits his powers from his interest in fishing and water as a child - summoning giant fish-like monsters, teleportation, and trapping people inside his pots.

6. Nakime

Nakime in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Nakime is an Upper-Rank Four Demon and one of the most mysterious characters in the entire series. She's somewhat of an enigma, acting as Muzan's right-hand woman to summon demons to his will.

When she wasn't playing biwa professionally as a human she was a rampaging serial killer. To give herself a sick thrill from murder, Nakime's victims were a few moments away from performing or stepping on stage.

After targeting Muzan himself, he offered her the power of a demon which she accepted. Her power includes manipulation of space, which she can use to change the Infinity Castle as per her liking.

5. Hantengu

Hantengu in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Hantengu is another of the Swordsmith Village's antagonists. Because of his position on the list, you can probably guess he's quite a step up from Gyokku when it comes to power scaling.

He's capable of wiping out the majority of the Demon Slayer Corps but will buckle under pressure and burst into tears. Cloning is his forte with each doppelganger personifying a different personality, ability and appearance.

Besides his base form as Hantengu, his other personalities include Sekido, Karaku, Aizetsu, Urogi, Zohakuten, and Urami. Each of these personalities has its different Blood Demon Art too.

4. Akaza

Akaza in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Akaza killed Rengoku in cold blood without tapping into his true potential. The only reason Tanjiro and the others made it out alive is because of day break.

Akaza is an upper-rank-three Demon and one of the most faithful minions of the Demon king Muzan Kibutsuji. The Blood Demon Art that Akaza uses is known as Destructive Death.

Using his ability, he can create destructive shockwaves at will. These shockwaves can be given different forms like cannon-shaped, circular, spike-shaped, air pressure, and much more.

3. Doma

Doma in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Doma is responsible for creating Gyutaro and Daki's demon forms. He looks calm and collected, which is exactly what you'd expect from an ice demon.

Cryokinesis allows him to regenerate and spawn ice at will anywhere he wants or decrease the temperature of a location until it freezes his opponent to death.

He was the leader of a cult named Eternal Paradise Faith, where people followed him, and he solved their troubles. Later he started killing and eating his followers.

2. Kokushibo

Kokushibo in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

Kokushibo is the ultimate force to be reckoned with, sitting neatly as an upper-rank-one Demon, holding the top position in the list of the Twelve Kizuki.

Most demons joined the ranks as plain humans but Kokushibo is linked to Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the greatest Demon Slayer to have ever lived.

With Crescent Moon Blades Blood Demon Art, he creates crescent moon-shaped blades from his flesh katana. His attacks can vary in size and respectively but result in his foes sliced in half.

1. Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

The head honcho himself is Muzan Kibutsuji. Kokushibo may be the strongest demon around but Muzan is the creator.

He has a sense of untouchability that no matter how hard a Demon Slayer trains, they'll be tossed to the side without a bat of the eye.

Muzan's sole focus is finding the Blue Spider Lily, a mystical flower known to cure the illness, or to create more Demons so that one day any one of them would be able to overcome their weakness of sunlight.

Muzan's Blood Demon Art is known as Biokinesis, which grants him multiple powerful abilities. Muzan can easily alter his flesh, limbs, and organs and can also change facial features at will. Biokinesis allows Muzan to generate a variety of weapons using his flesh and bones.

In addition to that, he can also create multiple puppets that he can control. Even after splitting himself into hundreds of pieces, Muzan can reattach and become one being again.

