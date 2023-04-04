They add a never before seen flair to the anime that sets it aside from its competitors as one of the most visually appealing on the market.

The beauty of the Demon Slayer series lies primarily in the flashy cut-scenes and colourful breathing techniques .

The eerie landscapes and locations take a back seat for the fight scenes to shine, but even they get their moment in the spotlight at pivotal moments throughout the series.

Demon Slayer's so far short run has seen Tanjiro Kamado visit some unforgettable places, from his humble snowy home and dangerous training areas, to the flashy Entertainment District where he almost lost his life.

Read on for all you need to know about when and where the beloved anime is set.

When is Demon Slayer set?

Demon Slayer.

The series is explicitly set during Japan’s Taishō period, a real world era in which the centre of the imperial nation’s political power shifted. This is glaringly obvious to viewers given the presences of minka, pagoda and cherry blossoms, but the real life setting acts as an inspiration for the constantly changing "main areas" of Demon Slayer's arcs.

The era is one of the shortest in Japanese history, only lasting from July 30th 1912 to December 25th 1926. Demon Slayer's story is set within these 14 years and draws realistic comparisons to what life was like – Demons aside.

Japanese fashion at the time was still grounded in its own history, but Western influences were slowly making their way over. Throughout the series, the majority of characters don traditional garbs except for Muzan, who wears a typical American-styled black suit. As fashion progressed in the '20s, their clothes took more inspiration from Western culture which resulted in a collaborative wardrobe which we see sported by the Hashira and Kizuki.

There's an evident reliance on electricity as if it's some form of new energy in Demon Slayer. The land is split into what feels like old and new generations with rural areas going without and the sprawling, populated cities making full use of the energy source. Some of the more dated elements include the rail systems and architecture, with the fancier aspects directly inspired by Western culture, including shopping centres and entertainment facilities.

Where is Demon Slayer set?

Natagumo and Fujikasane Mountain

Fujikasane Mountain in Demon Slayer.

Aside from the wider landscape, there are a handful of iconic areas Tanjiro faces off in. One of the earliest battle rings is Natagumo Mountain where he has to polish his skills against against the Spider family in the first fully fledged arc.

The desolate mountain range is full of cobwebs and towering tress that make it difficult to manoeuvre.

It's not to be confused with the Fujikasane mountains, the training area new warriors must conquer before they're welcomed into the Demon Slayer Corps. The area is infested with demons out for the kill with very few ever making it out alive.

Hopeful Demon Slayers must endure seven unaided nights atop Mount Fukijasane before they are granted a sword with their specialised ore and other training materials. One of the most striking, smaller areas on the mountain is Wisteria Flower Forest, a beautiful lavender location filled with wards to keep demons at bay.

Mugen Train

Mugen Train in Demon Slayer.

The Mugen Train sets the scene for Demon Slayer's first eponymous movie. The vehicle itself is a classic steam engine with lavish interiors soon ruined by a demon bloodbath.

The Mugen Train isn't necessarily a spectacular visual but it is one of the most memorable areas in the entire Demon Slayer series. It feels claustrophobic given the impending danger and high speeds that can't be replicated on steady ground.

The viewer doesn't get to experience the Mugen Train and its decor as much as they'd like, but it currently acts as the centre point of the entire series.

The Entertainment District

Entertainment District in Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro welcomes viewers to the Entertainment District – but the feeling is bitter sweet. We arrive on the basis of investigating multiple unexplained disappearances, but before the group gets down to action, they're blown away by the glistening lights and beautiful colours the area has to offer.

Its Japanese name, Yukaku, means red light district, taking inspiration from the real life Yoshiwara area from the Edo period. Today, it stands as one of the most beautiful rural areas in Japan, which allowed Demon Slayer to add fantasy and anime aspects to an already established and stunning foundation.

