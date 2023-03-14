It's an anime series that has enthralled audiences across the world for a decade, but at the core of Attack on Titan is horror and violence.

The flashy fight scenes are a result of dirty politics thanks to the incredible narrative — but the blood and gore is still what draws new fans to this day.

Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert are fleshed out characters you grow to love but then hate when the twists of the show take the breath from your lungs.

After a four season run, the Attack on Titan final part consists of two hour-long specials that capitalise on everything we’ve endured over the years in a harrowingly dark send-off.

In order to revisit the experience, we've composed a list of animes with similarities to Attack on Titan — kaiju-like beings, revenge plots, gore, political commentary, horror — that you can sink your teeth into.

Animes like Attack on Titan

Berserk

Crunchyroll

This Kentaro Miura masterpiece is classed as one of the founding godfathers of manga. The anime adaptation leaves a lot to be desired in terms of presentation but it's still a visual gateway into the horrific world the artist created. Guts is the anti-hero — a mercenary who only cares about himself and getting the woman he loves, Casca, back to safety.

From the jump, viewers are thrown into a war-torn world where bloodshed is the only outcome. Politics quickly takes a back seat in order to usher in some of the most horrific monsters you've ever seen. Berserk isn't for the faint-hearted due to its adult themes, but it manages to leave an unforgettable impact without relying on shock value.

Without spoiling anything, there's a reason the Eclipse scene alone is branded as one of the most gruesome scenes in anime.

Elfen Lied

Crunchyroll

Elfen Lied is a somewhat sad but disturbing thriller. An originally pure-hearted mutant known as a Diclonius tries to intertwine herself in regular human life, but as she's eventually shunned by humanity for her oddness, she begins to spiral.

The series is another bloodbath with the protagonist Lucy's weapon of choice being her transparent arms that can tear people to shreds.

It's an anime that has you somehow rooting for a murderer because of how she was treated, with the themes of isolation and sadness hitting close to home.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Crunchyroll

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a must-watch for every anime fan no matter their interests — but the show doesn't always make it easy.

Shinji must control a kaiju-sized animatronic weapon in order to prevent Angels from destroying the earth. It's a classic with beautiful colours and animation that's been lost over the years which can feel like a trip down memory lane with every episode.

It's essentially Attack on Titan with robots, but it can feel confusing with no real narrative in place. That being said, it's still an unforgettable experience that meets the three decades-long hype.

Code Geass

Crunchyroll

This political thriller follows the exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia who obtains supernatural powers from a mysterious woman. Hellbent on revenge, he leads his own army against the Britannia empire.

Code Geass is as much a political commentary as it is a dramatic slasher. The murder never stops but it's done in a way that makes you see people as a number and not beings. It brings out the worst traits imaginable in its cast — but as a viewer, you're also led astray and begin empathising with their actions.

A lot of the murder and violence that occurs isn't explicitly shown but still leaves a memorable impact.

Hellsing Ultimate

Crunchyroll

There are no heroes and no happy endings with this one. Hellsing Ultimate is a stylised murder fest that sees thousands killed in every episode. Alucard is the lead in a crack team of mercenaries trying to stop a nazi-zombie takeover of London. The hair-brained plot leans into its potential and creates a deadly world where nobody survives for long.

Hellsing Ultimate is the favoured retelling of its original anime release, simply known as Hellsing. Ultimate dropped six episodes of filler from an already short series and replaced them with more content directly from the manga.

Chainsaw Man

Crunchyroll

Denji is the loveable idiot whose only real goal is to have good food and cop off with his boss. Chainsaw Man is a lighter entry in our list, with its tendency to deliver humour and a slice-of-life attitude, but the big draw for fans is the protagonist having literal chainsaws for hands and head.

The anime follows the adventures of Denji as he takes out other Devils across Japan in glossy fight scenes crafted by the same animation team behind Attack on Titan. There are still dark themes including revenge and manipulation at play, but it's an adrenaline-packed series that delivers on the fun, chaos, and blood.

Kaiju No 8

Crunchyroll

Kaiju No 8 is most similar to Attack on Titan in every sense. It follows Kafka's lifelong dream of joining an elite military unit whose goal is to wipe out every last kaiju. He soon becomes the very thing he sought to destroy after a creature forces its way in through his mouth — turning him into a humanoid monster.

Just like Attack on Titan's cast, he's able to use the powers of a Kaiju to level the playing field in a series of city-destroying fights. The monster hunter anime opts for striking colours and fantasy-like creatures which is the biggest departure from its nearest competitor.

