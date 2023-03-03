It was recently revealed that the highly-anticipated new releases will be split into two hour-long specials, with the first one coming very soon.

Anime fans, it's almost time for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3. Yep, the final season is (finally) nearing its end.

The final season of the beloved anime has been stretched out for around three years now, but it appears these two specials will form the conclusion to Attack on Titan - so safe to say, it's a big deal!

The next couple of episodes will show Eren's endgame, but the character is still a big mystery to viewers after he's transformed throughout the years.

Even Bryce Papenbrook, who has voiced the character for eight years in the English dub, doesn't know what to think, telling Polygon: “I don’t know. I haven’t made a decision on how I feel about him.

"I think Attack on Titan does this very well. It builds this grey area, and every single episode just drives the story forward in a really meaningful way where it pulls you in one direction and then immediately flips the world the other way as you learn something else entirely. So I’m not sure how I feel about Eren as a viewer and a fan of the show.

Fans are clamouring for the next episode, so read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 in the UK

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The special will land in Japan on Saturday 4th March 2023. It's expected that it will drop on Crunchyroll shortly afterwards.

How many episodes will there be in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3?

There will be two hour-long specials in season 4 part 3.

The first is released this month, and the second will be released later this year.

What will happen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3?

A synopsis reads: "Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path.

"Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hange, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi... The remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren."

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer

A trailer for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 was released in February - and things are clearly getting very tense in the series.

