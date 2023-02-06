Our window into this cruel, disturbing world is Eren Yeager, a boy who lost his mother to the Titans when they invaded his city as a child. Vowing vengeance against these monstrosities, Eren joins the elite Survey corps to take them down once and for all.

Instead of the usual zombies or ghouls, humanity is being killed off by giants who treat cities like buffets, devouring every person they encounter in Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan is one of the most successful Japanese exports ever, and that's true whether you're talking about the anime or Hajime Isayama's original manga.

What we've described so far barely scratches the surface of what's to come in this colossal tale that's been wowing and disturbing us in equal measure since the first episode premiered in 2013.

With the final chapter soon heading our way, now's the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about and get stuck in - but don't be daunted.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We're here to help break down the best way to watch Attack on Titan's entire franchise in full, including extra OVAs (which stands for Original Video Animation) and a really weird spin-off that tries to be cute but ends up being the opposite.

How to watch Attack on Titan in the correct order

Attack on Titan. MAPPA

First off, don't even think about skipping any episodes in the main anime run. Every scene and pretty much every moment ends up being pivotal in some way, even if you can't see why until years later.

The OVAs aren't quite as crucial but they're interesting nonetheless and always add something new to the overarching narrative. Because of that, we've decided to include them in the order they connect with the main story.

With that in mind, here's our recommended viewing order for the Attack on Titan franchise (which happens to line up almost identically with the order everything was released chronologically, too):

Attack on Titan season 1

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor - The Torturous Curse of Youth (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan season 2

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls - episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan season 3: episodes 1-12

Attack on Titan: No Regrets - episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls - episode 3 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (OVA)

Attack on Titan season 3 - episodes 13-end

Attack on Titan season 4, part 1

Attack on Titan season 4, part 2

Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 (coming 2023)

The fourth and final season, set four years after Eren and his friends learn the truth about everything, has been split into three parts. The last chapter, AKA part 3, will air as two specials on March 3rd 2023 and should finally bring this decade-long story to a close.

More like this

We've included Attack on Titan: Junior High here as this spin-off is pretty well-known, but its jarring parody style wasn't to everyone's taste upon release, so this can easily be skipped.

What we haven't included is the anime movies released between seasons because they're just recaps and honestly, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by missing out on all the vital details contained in each individual episode.

And then there's Shinji Higuchi's live action movie, titled Attack on Titan, which took some pretty big diversions from the source material. Upon its release in 2015, Japanese audiences weren't impressed to say the least. With a critics score of 47 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and an even lower rating of 34 per cent from audience users, a sequel looks very unlikely, and that's the main reason why we decided to leave it out here in our recommended watch order.

How to watch Attack on Titan in the UK

Attack on Titan is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.