Throughout his training and battles, Naruto faced countless foes, from the Otsutsuki to the Madara Uchiha, but it's during his down days that viewers fell in love with him. Naruto's immature and carefree moments are what makes the iconic character which is why the anime has often showcased more sides to him than necessary.

The road to becoming the 7th Hokage was a long and perilous one but Naruto managed to tackle every obstacle in his way. The elite ninja stepped onto the manga scene in 1999 and gained worldwide notoriety after the anime hit the airwaves in 2005.

The franchise can be split into two parts: Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, which together total 720 episodes. Naruto's initial release consists of 220 episodes, of which 91 are filler.

Several key events take place here, including the Lands of the Rice Fields arc and the Kaima Capture Mission which flesh out the cast's decisions and outlook.

There are a handful of mixed episodes with some important features but are classed as unimportant to the overall narrative. In total, there are 21 absolute filler episodes.

What are the Naturo filler episodes?

Naruto. Crunchyroll

If you want to dive directly into the world of the ninja without worrying about what is canon, the following are all the filler episodes:

26

97

99

101-106

136-140

143

169 - 173

219

Episodes 102 to 106 take place immediately after the Konoha Five returns, having failed to bring Sasuke with them. It wraps up the Sasuke Retrieval arc nicely while paving the way for the narrative to make new leaps into the unknown. While it's classed as non-canon, it still makes for good viewing to instil some sense of conclusion on the events leading up to this moment.

Part of the Konoha Crush saga, episodes 169 to 173 touches on the aftermath and death of the ninjas. In order to boost their ranks, Naruto, Ino, and Shino team up with Anko as their mission leader to take on some of the more high-level missions. It's a struggle between characters which builds bonds and lets viewers see them work together in a way we've never seen before.

Read more:

What are the Naruto Shippuden filler episodes?

Naruto Crunchyroll

Naruto Shippuden picks things up two years after the original story with new events to catch up on and twice as much filler to pad them out. The sequel adds an impressive 500 episodes to the list, with 188 of those acting as filler.

More like this

If you want to side step the strenuous training and dive directly into fleshing out the world, these are the filler episodes:

You can skip the filler in favour of canon material but you'd be missing the Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops arc (347 - 361), which helps fully understand Kakashi's impact and the Hyūga sisters getting their time to shine. It's branded as unmissable by fans despite adding nothing to the overall narrative but that's due to its gritty action and touching moments between characters.

Episodes 464 to 468 touch on the Shinobi history, which still makes for good viewing to truly understand the world Naruto comes from. They're more of a school lesson that offers viewers a look at Shinobi lore but interesting none the less.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Naruto in the UK

In the UK, Naruto is available to watch on American streaming service Crunchyroll. Naruto Shippuden is also available to buy on Amazon.

If you're in the US, loads of anime shows, including Naruto, are now streaming for free on YouTube. However, it's only for fans in the US and it's only the subtitled versions - so fans who prefer to watch the show dubbed should look at other options.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.