His might was tested against the strongest characters in the anime but he always came out on top with a cheeky smile to boot. There are several moments our protagonist steps away from the spotlight in order to hone his skills but he always returns ready for more.

Naruto Uzumaki is pivotal in the turn of the millennium's anime character roster. His distinguishable features – canary hair, whiskers and forehead protector – are instantly recognisable, as is his undeniable dent in the shonen world as a whole.

Between the original Naruto series and its sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, several years pass. The shift signals drastic character development, which is backed by key moments in his life.

Naruto starts off as a troublesome kid before moving on to become a moody teenager, wrapping things up as a fully realised adult. Here's Naruto's exact age throughout the series.

How old is Naruto at the start of the anime?

Naruto's adventure begins with him enrolling at Konoha's Ninja Academy. He spends the majority of his youth here after being abandoned as an orphan, training under his new adoptive father figure Iruka Umino to become the greatest shinobi in the land.

Naruto is only 12 years old when he graduates from the academy and joins a squad known as Team 7 with fellow graduates and ninjas-in-training Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.

The anime follows Naruto's adventures with Team 7 but only one canon year passes in his reality. This sets Naruto as only 13 years old by the time the show wraps.

How old is Naruto in Naruto: Shippuden?

The events of Naruto: Shippuden take place two and a half years after the original anime.

Naruto stepped away from the limelight to focus on his training under Jiraiya but later returns to Konoha Village at 15 years old. His goofy demeanour has taken a back seat for the typical composure of a moody teenager, which kickstarts a dramatic shift in character and tone for the rest of the series.

During the Pain arc, Naruto is explicitly noted to be 16 which adds a very brief but vital piece of information when mapping out his age against the timeline of events.

Naruto: Shippuden takes place over the course of two years which sees the fourth great ninja war or fourth shinobi world war take place. Coming out on the other end of two masterpiece arcs, Naruto sits on the verge of adulthood at 17 years old.

How old is Naruto is Boruto: Naruto Next Generation?

Boruto focuses on 15 years after his father's original journey, setting a massive change in tone, pacing and the world in general. The once hot-headed teenager we all fell in love with is now a mature parent coming in at 32 years old.

He passes the torch on to his son after successfully becoming Hokage of Konoha Village and one of the greatest shinobi that ever lived.

And for those curious to know, Boruto is 12 when we initially join him on his adventure.

