Several big names are introduced very early into the series, but it's not until much later that viewers are treated to the full extent of their power.

Countless anime prop their main protagonist as the strongest being in the land, but Naruto somewhat goes against the grain and starts off his journey as a brash and uncontrollable hothead who struggles with the most basic abilities.

When their abilities finally do come to light, it’s on the basis of world-ending terror and ultra-violence.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The large majority of the cast make it out alive or take their foes down with them, but it begs the question of exactly who is the most terrifying opponent to deal with. Read on as we explore all.

10. Jiraiya

Jiraiya in Naruto.

Jiraiya’s skills have been passed down to young hopeful ninjas, but very few are able to replicate his abilities. Legends say that one day someone will come along who not only matches Jiraiya in power, but will surpass him entirely to destroy the world.

Three of his most notable students include the legendary Fourth Hokage, Nagato, and Naruto himself.

Aside from his tutoring of young masters, he was classed as one of the Three Legendary Sani before he decided to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

9. Might Guy

Might Guy is a world renowned power house of strength. He in no way needs to rely on taijutsu because he’s more than capable of striking foes down with bare knuckle hand-to-hand combat,

He’s one of the few able to open the hidden gates to grant himself unimaginable power and although we’ve only seen it once, there’s a tangible sense of impending doom that follows him onto the battle field. Even the Kisame of the Akatsuki is afraid of him.

Although we only ever see him access the full extent of his power once, there’s a reason that Kisame of the Akatsuki is too afraid to fight him when they first meet.

8. Minato

Minato in Naruto.

Minato was not only capable of becoming the Fourth Hokage at an early age, but he also surpassed his own master and went on to be feared throughout the land. Very few managed to face him head-on – most simply ran away.

His dexterity and speed allowed him to make short work of foes and create the Rasengan ninjutsu technique. Unless faced by the peak of Shinobi, few would live to tell the tale of their battle against Minato.

More like this

7. Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is one of the original unstoppable forces viewers are blessed enough to meet. Introduced as nothing short of godly, he made every conflict he was involved in look like child’s play.

Even when facing Zabuza, he manages to toss him aside like a rag doll whereas the most highly trained ninja would struggle to land a blow.

He was conscripted into the Anbu Black Ops and able to use multiple styles of ninjutsu, even inventing the hyper-powerful Chidori, or Lightning Blade, technique.

6. Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha in Naruto.

Naruto believed Itachi was the single most powerful ninja alive, but his mystery has somewhat shrouded the full extent of his feats. Itachi became somewhat of a mentor to Naruto and the gang, arguably crediting him as the source for some of the current strongest ninja in the game.

Nothing is more daunting than going toe to toe against his Mangekyō Sharingan or the Susanoo.

5. Obito Uchiha

Obito is revealed as the anime’s main antagonist fairly late into the game. As a powerful Uchiha, Obito was also a student of Minato’s, alongside Kakashi.

The viewer somewhat follows Obito through the wider narrative, watching him control the Nine-Tailed Fox, pose a threat to the great ninja nations, lead the Akatsuki from the shadows, and ascertain almost limitless power before the end.

It was a cruel twist of fate to discover his primary role in Naruto, but it did make for incredible viewing.

4. Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha in Naruto. Crunchyroll

Sasuke aside, Madara is easily the strongest Uchiha in the land. His boldness knows no limits after we witnessed him directly challenge the God of the Shinobi in order to compare himself directly to the best.

After obtaining the power of Rinnegan, he went on to control the Ten-Tailed beast’s Jinchuriki. Very few of the toughest masters in the Naruto world are capable of tackling Madara and even fewer foolish foes have tried.

3. Hashirama Senju

Senju was the God of the Shinobi in question and the founder of the Hidden Leaf Village. He managed to fend off Madara’s advances to maintain his position as one of the most powerful ninja. His ability to control and manipulate wood manifested in the Senju clan and was strong enough to rival the kekkei genkai of the Uchiha – that being the Sharingan.

2. Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto.

Sasuke is one of Naruto’s main antagonists and backs it with an incredible history of combat, expertise and tactical knowledge to warrant him a front-and-centre position.

Sasuke is equal parts intimidating, talente, and standoffish, with an attitude that would rival even the most brash young ninja.

No one has managed to best Sasuke once he arrived at his maximum potential except for one yellow, spikey-haired handful…

1. Naruto Uzamaki

Naruto in Naruto.

It may not be a surprising reveal, but it’s undoubtedly Naruto who takes the top spot as the most powerful character in the land. Initially, he struggles to manage his abilities but the training wheels quickly come off as he spirals into a destructive force even the highest Shinobi can’t control.

Naruto owns almost an unlimited amount of chakra thanks to the Nine Tailed Fox, standing him up as the untouchable force we knew he would become even from his younger years.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.