This legacy series follows Naruto's son, Boruto, on a new adventure during his academy days and beyond. Diving into the current run might be tricky if you're new to the franchise, but if you did want to catch up, here's our recommended watch order .

Naruto is one of anime's longest-running shows, and 20 years on, the franchise is still out in full force today thanks to weekly releases from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations .

And if you're already up to date on all things Boruto, then you might be wondering when Boruto episode 292 will be released? That's where we come in.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Boruto episode 292.

Boruto episode 291 ended with an intense cliffhanger as the battle between Kawaki and Code turned to Boruto against Code. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out what happens next.

Titled "Hunger," Boruto episode 292 is due to be released on Sunday 19th March 2023 in Japan. The episode will first be shown on Tokyo TV before rolling out worldwide.

Boruto episode 292 will be made available to stream internationally via Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 1am, Sunday 19th March

Central Standard Time (CST): 3am, Sunday 19th March

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 4am, Sunday 19th March

British Standard Time (GMT): 9am, Sunday 19th March

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 10 am, Sunday 19th March

Indian Standard Time (IST): 2:30pm, Sunday 19th March

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7pm, Sunday 19th March

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations release schedule in 2023

The 2023 release schedule for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be found below, including air dates for the next couple of episodes:

Episode 282 - Sasuke's Story: Infiltration - 8th January 2023

Episode 283 - Sasuke's Story: Star Lines - 15th January 2023

Episode 284 - Sasuke's Story: The Secret in the Cellar - 22nd January 2023

Episode 285 - Sasuke's Story: The Sky that Fell to the Earth - 29th January 2023

Episode 286 - Sasuke's Story: The Ring - 5th February 2023

Episode 287 - Claw Marks - 12th February 2023

Episode 288 - Captives - 19th February 2023

Episode 289 - Qualifications - 26th February 2023

Episode 290 - Presence - 5th March 2023

Episode 291 - Control - 12th March 2023

Episode 292 - Hunger - 19th March 2023

Episode 293 - Farewell - 26th March 2023

Where to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the UK

In the UK, Naruto is available to watch on American streaming service Crunchyroll.

Each series is also available to buy on Amazon.

