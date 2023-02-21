The anime may have officially kicked off the Code Invasion arc with its latest episodes, but the series has unveiled a first look at two of the major foes: Eida and Daemon.

Naruto fans, remain calm. While many have been patiently waiting for over a year to get a glimpse of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ' new series, we now finally have our first look at its villains.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Via the Naruto Official website, fans can see the characters' designs for the anime adaptation, which has sent some into an excited tailspin.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the new designs, stating that they were "awesome", with one user saying they were "just eager to see Daemon show up in the anime already".

Read more:

According to the official website, we can expect to see Daemon introduced to the anime in episode 288. The two new villains, who are siblings, possess a similar level of power, with the latest episode revealing that Eida is seen as dangerous because her abilities make it nearly impossible for others to attack her.

The first two episodes of the new series revealed what the final member of Kara was capable of, but also introduced Eida as the deadly android that is even a fierce match for Isshiki. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of her younger brother Daemon, but what could be in store for the series now that the villainous siblings are on the scene? We'll just have to wait and see.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the most recent entry in the franchise so far and puts the focus on Naruto's son, Boruto. In the series, we see Boruto Uzumaki as he follows in his father's footsteps by training to become a powerful ninja - but being the son of the city's leader comes with its own unique challenges.

The first volume of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on DVD for £13.50 at Amazon.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.