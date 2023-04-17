Fruits Basket and Great Teacher Onizuka have incredible filler episodes but My Hero Academia rarely strays from what is absolutely canon material. This means fewer interactions and less fleshing out of its characters, but more bang for viewers' buck when they decide to dive in.

Anime favourite My Hero Academia is one of the rare adaptations that follows its manga almost page for page. Izuku Midoriya's time at U.A. High School is streamlined for viewers, which is unusual for a high school-based shonen.

It's almost a shame characters don't receive their own bespoke backstories detailing their Quirks and how they've come to be, but the overall narrative manages to intertwine the cast regardless, albeit surface level.

If you want to kick back with a few of the lighter storylines to help pad out your schedule, you may find it difficult to do so given how extremely small My Hero Academia's filler list actually is.

My Hero Academia filler list

Season 6 has wrapped at the time of writing so viewers shouldn't expect any more filler for the foreseeable future. My Hero Academia's filler list is slim pickings which is a testament to its writers and their ability to focus on what's important.

The four available filler episodes are:

Viewers won't miss out on anything important if they do decide to skip the filler. Episode 39 follows the cast as they compete in a volleyball tournament, 58 acts as a fleshed-out lead-in to the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie, 64 focuses on an anime-only character, and 104 falls entirely into the fan service category.

Season 6 focused on story progression instead of side mission shenanigans so it is unlikely that any more filler is on the horizon. If you decide to binge watch the show from the beginning, you could very easily power through the filler episodes without noticing.

How to watch My Hero Academia in the UK

My Hero Academia is available to watch on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

On Netflix, the original 2016 series of My Hero Academia is available, as well as the 2019 film Heroes: Rising.

Elsewhere, the series can be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

