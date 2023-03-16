It's not easy to write something unique these days when it comes to superheroes, but the story of Izuku Midoriya stands out still thanks to its relatable hero and the kind of epic battles that Marvel and DC could only dream of bringing to life on screen.

In the years since Kōhei Horikoshi's manga was first adapted on screen in 2015, My Hero Academia has steadily become one of the most popular anime shows of all time.

With season 6 almost over, all eyes are now on what's to come next for Midoriya and the rest of the students enrolled at UA High.

Read on for everything we know so far about My Hero Academia season 7.

Will there be a My Hero Academia season 7?

My Hero Academia's seventh season hasn't been confirmed just yet, although it's safe to assume that new episodes will come because the story told in Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga hasn't been completed yet on screen.

The big question around season 7 isn't whether it will come back or not – it's whether this will end up being the final ever season of My Hero Academia.

Given that the anime has almost caught up with the manga, this does seem likely, although Studio Bones might want to stretch things out a bit due to the franchise's colossal success. If that turns out to be the case, then a shorter season 8 could be developed to help wrap everything up.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on My Hero Academia season 7 when we hear more.

Without that all-important renewal confirmed, My Hero Academia season 7 does not have an official release date just yet. However, it's safe to assume that this renewal will be coming soon, and when it does, a release window will hopefully be announced as well.

More like this

Until that day comes, all we can do is speculate over a potential release date, which we reckon will could be scheduled for around April 2024.

There's usually a 13-month gap between seasons, and with the latest instalment coming to an end in March 2023, that window would make a lot of sense assuming there are no delays behind the scenes. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more on that front.

My Hero Academia season 7 cast: Who could return?

My Hero Academia is known for its massive voice cast that spans the entire UA student body and more, but here are the main Japanese and English voice actors we can safely assume will return for season 7:

Izuku Midoriya — Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Justin Briner (English)

Katsuki Bakugo — Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

All Might — Kenta Miyake (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Ochaco Uraraka — Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Tenya Ida — Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); J Michael Tatum (English)

Tsuyu Asui — Aoi Yuki (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Minoru Mineta — Ryo Hirohashi (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English)

Momo Yaoyorozu — Marina Inoue (Japanese); Colleen Clinkenbeard (English)

Fumikage Tokoyami — Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

Shoto Todoroki — Yuki Kaji (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Don't be surprised if more cast members are added, too, as new heroes and villains continue to join the fray...

Is there a trailer for My Hero Academia season 7?

First up, we need that all-important renewal to be confirmed.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can watch My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.