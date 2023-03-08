It's definitely been a long time coming, with season 6 beginning in October 2022 and episodes being released weekly.

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is coming to an end, with fans eager to see what's in store for our heroes.

The end of season 5 introduced the Paranormal Liberation War arc, with the latest series set to span 25 episodes.

Safe to say it's been dramatic so far, with the first half of the season seeing war break out, while the second half deals with the devastating aftermath.

While fans are expecting a season 7, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of My Hero Academia season 6.

When is My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 released?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3, titled Deku vs Class A, is set to be released on Saturday 11th March 2023.

The episode is expected to drop on streaming service Crunchyroll not long afterwards.

My Hero Academia season 6 release schedule

The full release schedule for My Hero Academia season 6 can be found below:

Episode 1 - A Quiet Beginning - 1st October 2022

Episode 2 - Mirko, the No. 5 Hero - 8th October 2022

Episode 3 - One's Justice - 15th October 2022

Episode 4 - Inheritance - 22nd October 2022

Episode 5 - The Thrill of Destruction - 29th October 2022

Episode 6 - Encounter: Part 2 - 5th November 2022

Episode 7 - Disaster Walker - 12th November 2022

Episode 8 - League of Villains vs. U.A. Students - 19th November 2022

Episode 9 - Katsuki Bakugo: Rising - 26th November 2022

Episode 10 - The Ones Within Us - 3rd December 2022

Episode 11 - Dabi's Dance - 10th December 2022

Episode 12 - Threads of Hope - 17th December 2022

Episode 13 - Final Performance - 24th December 2022

Episode 14 - Hellish Hell - 7th January 2023

Episode 15 - Tartarus - 14th January 2023

Episode 16 - The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2 - 21st January 2023

Episode 17 - The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire - 28th January 2023

Episode 18 - Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki - 4th February 2023

Episode 19 - Full Power!! - 11th February 2023

Episode 20 - Hired Gun - 18th February 2023

Episode 21 - The Lovely Lady Nagant - 25th February 2023

Episode 22 - Friend - 4th March 2023

Episode 23 - Deku vs. Class A - 11th March 2023

Episode 24 - 18th March 2023

Episode 25 - 25th March 2023

Where to watch My Hero Academia in the UK

My Hero Academia season 1, and the movie Heroes Rising are available to stream on Netflix.

The anime is also available to watch on streaming service Crunchyroll.

