So, as you look for your next anime watch, here are 13 of the best anime characters of all time.

13 of the best anime characters of all time

Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino in Sailor Moon. Toei Animation

The original Sailor Guardian, Sailor Moon's Usagi, goes from a cry-baby to a queen across the course of five seasons. If you count the Crystal timeline and have seen the Cosmos movies, she really goes through the wringer.

However, she also grows as a person and as a force against evil, fighting everything from the monster of the week to the true evil of Chaos.

Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura/Tsubasa Reservoir Chronicle)

For many who missed Sailor Moon, Sakura is THE first magical girl, albeit in her Cardcaptor version.

Regardless, Sakura is strong and loyal, she is smart and kind, and this goes doubly so in her Tsubasa incarnation.

Light Yagami (Death Note)

Death Note.

Light Yagami is the original sexy psychopath. He is single-minded on his quest to become Kira, the God of a New Reality, but everyone who’s watched Death Note knows he’s a fascinating character with a compelling arc and a rather disturbing habit of murdering everyone around him.

Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren in Attack on Titan. NHK General TV

He might be a Titan some of the time, but he’s also an important member of the Survey Corps and a valuable friend.

Eren’s character arc was one of the reasons Attack on Titan went utterly viral and helped catapult anime into the mainstream, even if it’s also dark and terrifying at times.

Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Asuna in Sword Art Online. A-1 Pictures

Every MMO needs a heroine and, though thrown together in unlikely circumstances, Asuna is one of SAO’s most beloved heroines.

A clever fighter, a brave adventurer, Asuna follows Kirito and their guildmates through adventures online and off.

Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito in Sword Art Online. Kirito in Sword Art Online

The original MMO bad-arse has to be the 'Beater', Kirito. He is one of many humans trapped in Aincrad by its evil developer, and has to fight through the 100-floored dungeon in order to return to the real world.

Yet that’s not the end of their troubles, only the beginning, with even more MMO worlds to explore.

Belldandy (Ah! My Goddess)

One of the original harem comedies, Belldandy is not just a first-class goddess, she’s first in the heart of Keiichi Morisato and – thanks to the calming vocals of the Goddess of Voice-actors, Kikuko Inoue – she occupies a special place in the hearts of '90s anime fans around the world.

Sheeta (Laputa/Castle in the Sky)

Sheeta in Castle in the Sky. Studio Ghibli

Sheeta starts of the film as a prisoner but, after escaping and meeting Pazu, she goes on a journey of self-discovery which ends with the destruction of much of the floating city of Laputa.

Nezuko (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Nezuko in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

The ultimate demon girl, Nezuko might spend much of her early days in a basket hiding from the sun, but her arc is one of the most interesting.

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro spends his time training and trying to find a way to restore her to human form, but it's Nezuko who manages to convert so much without speaking a word and, even when she uses her demonic abilities, it's in service of or to protect her brother or other humans.

Howl Pendragon (Howl's Moving Castle)

Howl Pendragon in Howl's Moving Castle. Studio Ghibli

The original sorcerer who has many names but only one moving castle. Howl has everything that makes Ghibli heroes work, from a mysterious past and a tragic backstory to the ability to wield magic and a fiery heart. Yes, that is a Calcifer joke.

Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

The original cyborg, Motoko Kusanagi remains one of the most popular anime characters, thanks to a continuous stream of anime adventures. She’s even been featured in an anti-terrorism poster in Tokyo.

Though living in a cybernetic body, Motoko has never forgotten her humanity, and along with being one of the original badass anime characters, she will continue to rank highly in popular anime character polls.

Kagome (InuYasha)

Kagome (InuYasha) Sunrise

Everyone has a favourite spiritual character, but Kagome is not just any shrine maiden.

Thrown back into the Sengoku period from modern-day Tokyo, she believes in helping everyone, but also becomes a kick-arse archer as the series goes on. Even better, she continues to grow as a person and as a priestess into the sequel series, Yashahime.

Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Violet Evergarden. Crunchyroll

For many anime fans, broken and bruised Violet Evergarden is the quintessential anime heroine, not just because of her character designs but because her arc is all about understanding the concept of love in all its forms.

Through the anime series, the OVAs and the feature film, Violet goes from a causality of war to a skilled auto-memory doll who helps others find the words they cannot.

You'll smile, you'll sob, but you'll also follow Violet on her complete journey – and be glad of it at the end.

