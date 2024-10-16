From Death Note and Sailor Moon to Naruto, Dragon Ball, and more, here is our list of the best anime of all time.

Akira (1988)

This has to be one of the classic top tier anime; a violent cyberpunk which helped introduce anime to the west.

It had everything: a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, weird kids, paranormal overtones and bikes, lots and lots of bikes. You might need a philosophy degree to understand the subtle nuances of the film but it is doubtless a must-watch for new fans, as well as a much-loved classic to older fans.

More like this

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Ghost in the Shell.

Yes, the '90s was the decade of philosophical anime cyberpunk with the adventures of Motoko Kusanagi ands Batou.

This film, produced by Production IG, is both beautiful in its animation but also has a haunting vocals of Kenji Kawai’s Making of a Cyborg which is now a classic anime theme.

Death Note (2006-2007)

Death Note.

This was one of those series which adapted an already classic manga and just make it *chef’s kiss*.

Light’s dance with L through the series, the apples, the intrigue… It was like watching Sherlock figuring out who the murderer was but it’s him all the long.

There are some masterful episodes and, yes, the ending does fall a tad flat but this is one anime that never gets old.

Sailor Moon (1992-1997, 2014-2023)

Sailor Moon. Netflix

For many girls, Sailor Moon was their first exposure to the magical girl genre – not that Sailor Moon started it. Yes, the original '90s anime was lengthy, had filler episodes galore and even entire arcs which weren’t in the manga.

Heck, most fans never saw Stars, the final season, legally due to its content, but Sailor Moon Crystal and the two sets of films: Eternal and Cosmos finally allowed those adults to finish the saga.

Yes, the storytelling might be questionable, but for many it's pure nostalgia.

Your Name (2016)

Your Name.

Though not his first film, Your Name was Makoto Shinkai’s breakout hit outside of Japan.

His film about teenagers switching bodies and the devastating impact of a comet on the small town of Itomori introduced an anime which captivated the world.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2013-present)

If Sailor Moon introduced the west to the magical girl genre then Madoka Magica was the one which subverted it. Yes, it was all fun and games until episode 3 (If you know, you know) but for us it’s the uplifting notes of episode 12, when Madoka ascends to divinity as the Law of Cycles.

The third film Rebellion gets an honourable mention here, with Walpugisnight Rising next year!

Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away. Studio Ghibli

Most anime fans, when asked, will cite this film as their first Ghibli movie.

Following the adventures of a young girl called Chihiro who accidentally steps into a strange world of spirits, witches and dragons, this film was the one entry which really exposed the world outside of Japan to Hayao Miyazaki and heralded the golden age we now live in where anime is global.

My Neighbour Totoro (1998)

My Neighbour Totoro. Barbican

Come on, admit it, we all wanted a Totoro growing up. If Ghibli is associated with Spirited Away as its break out, then Totoro is the unofficial mascot of the studio, closely followed by the Catbus.

Totoro is short, it’s aimed firmly at a small human demographic and yet it also manages to be an all-round family film.

Naruto (2000)

Naruto. Studio Pierrot/TV Tokyo

If not the best anime, then Naruto is one of those series which helped make anime mainstream.

Naruto is a brash young ninja with a very unique set of skills and his journey with his friends and his legacy remains as one of the most popular shonen anime ever.

Dragonball Z (1986)

Dragon Ball: Goku. Crunchyroll

See Naruto – but with the Dragonballs. And the legendary Akira Toriyama.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion. Gainax

Technically, this also falls into the ‘philosophical anime’ sub-theme, with its opening being the one song everyone is required by law in Japanese karaoke (or in our case, Taiko no Tatsujin).

You might not know Japanese or understand what’s going on with Shinji, but everyone knows the first line of Cruel Angel’s Thesis.

Violet Evergarden (2018)

Violet Evergarden. Crunchyroll

Originally a light novel series, this fantasy tale about a broken woman who writes for those who can’t comes from the much-beloved Kyoto Animation (KyoAni), who turned a light novel into a beautiful, heart-wrenching story of Violet’s quest to understand love.

Oshi no Ko (2023-present)

Oshi No Ko. Doga Kobo

Yes, it’s very recent, but Oshi no Ko is one of those anime which caused ripples. On the face, it's about a fan (who's a gynaecologist, of all things) getting his dream reincarnation as Aquamarine, the son of his favourite idol (which is what oshi means).

Together with his twin sister, Ruby, Aqua has to figure out who murdered him and also who his and Ruby’s father.

The second season has ended and a third has just been announced.

Frieren (2023)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Crunchyroll

Frieren isn’t just 2023's biggest hit, it’s a meditation on time and humanity, in the form of an elven mage.

Frieren was a member of the party which killed the Demon King, rather her story starts decades later after her friends have died and she takes on a new apprentice, Fern. The series has been renewed for a second season, but even now this is a good candidate for the best anime of the 2020’s at least.

As always these are just suggestions. What’s your favourite anime of all time? Is it on this list?

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.