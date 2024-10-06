That's not all - fans were also treated to and a brand new teaser and two casting confirmations, with the announcement that Mamoru Miyano will voice Hikaru Kamiki and Hina Kino will voice Tsukuyomi.

A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Based on the manga by Aka Akasaka, Oshi no Ko follows a doctor and his recently deceased patient who were reborn as twins to a famous Japanese pop idol.

They have to grapple with the highs and lows of the entertainment industry as they grow up.

The anime adaptation is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki with character designs by Kanna Hirayama and music by Takuro Iga.

However, while the first season started to much acclaim, the second season of the show has been judged much more harshly, with some arguing that the anime has lost what made it so special in the first place.

So, can season 3 live up to the hype? Only time will tell!

Oshi no Ko is available to stream on HIDIVE in the UK.

