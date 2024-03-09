Now, it’s incredibly common for anime shows to get their basis from a source of manga, making Dragon Ball the archetype for the transition. Inspired by martial arts, novels, and old Hong Kong movies, it’s difficult to argue that Akira Toriyama wasn’t the spearhead for how shōnen – the genre of manga – made its way to television.

In a nutshell, Dragon Ball tells the story of a young warrior called Son Goku, a young who embarks on a quest to become stronger and learns of the mysterious Dragon Balls. It’s a world away from us, yet a seemingly simple story that has kept audiences hooked for 40 years. But how did Akira Toriyama pull it off?

Dragon Ball

Fantasy and science-fiction aren’t categories we’re unfamiliar with – in fact, we’ve probably been wanting more of them since television was first created. Yet Toriyama’s Dragon Ball opened audiences up to something they had never experienced before. Seemingly so simple on the surface, the franchise delves into layers and layers or lore, setting, and possibility. With Toriyama at the helm, anything was possible, and he made it so.

Packed with vibrant visuals, a distinct animation style, and a voice that knew exactly what it wanted to say, Dragon Ball set the precedent for what anime had the potential to become. Indulging viewers in the classic hero’s journey – with a few fantastical tricks thrown in for good measure – Akira Toriyama knew exactly what his audience wanted, and how to translate that into a serialised story.

Our lead Goku is lovable, yet hardened. He knows how to fully lean into his powers, but isn’t invincible. He is able to scale up his abilities, giving him ample room to grow at a steady rate. And perhaps mostly importantly, he is genuinely loved by all who meet him. This formula has been implemented in many of our favourite anime shows ever since, from One Piece and Hunter x Hunter to Avatar: The Last Airbender and a little series called Pokémon.

A believable story in an unbelievable world is a tough nut to crack, and Akira Toriyama’s time in the creator’s chair achieved that effortlessly. His vision spiralled into bigger and better possibilities, resulting in a healthy list of TV shows, manga, games, movies and merchandise. As many tributes from the artists who followed in his footsteps pointed out, he was considered to be the G.O.A.T. His ideas and execution made others believe in what animation could do for them, giving us many of the other incredible shows we’ve grown to love since.

There is a more simplistic explanation for why Akira Toriyama is held in such high esteem, and why Dragon Ball is looked to as the best of the best. Away from the technical know-how, the authentic style, and the understanding of craft, there is heart. A huge helping of love is poured into every character, every scene, every extension of the franchise. It’s a love that’s so obvious that it has established a global fanbase that has transcended generations. Toriyama held the love for his work and his fans in equal measure – and, in turn, both have continued to give back to him.

Whether it was in life or now in death, Akira Toriyama leaves an untouchable legacy behind him. Never again can a single idea achieve the wealth of potential that Dragon Ball did for anime, and perhaps never again will such a large amount of creatives be completely inspired by a single source. Both Toriyama and Dragon Ball were before their time and timeless, coming together to form an infinite loop of exceptional storytelling that will be always be appreciated.

