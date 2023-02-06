How to watch One Piece in order
Your guide to watching each film and arc from the legendary anime franchise in the correct order.
One Piece stars Monkey D Luffy, a boy whose body became rubbery after eating something special known as a Devil Fruit. With his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy hunts for the world's greatest treasure (known as 'One Piece') to become the next Pirate King. And boy, has that search taken him a while.
Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga of the same name, One Piece has aired continuously since the late '90s, making it one of the most legendary anime shows of all time. And because of that, the series is more complex than you might think.
With over 1,000 episodes to watch, not to mention the various films, specials, OVAs and shorts that are also available, you could stay up for two weeks straight and still not have time to binge through this entire saga.
That makes starting One Piece a somewhat daunting task, so that's where we come in. Here's everything you need to know about watching the One Piece anime in the correct order.
How to watch One Piece in the correct order
With over 1,000 episodes to watch, you might be tempted to jump in at a later starting point, but to really enjoy the full experience properly, we do recommend starting at the very beginning.
All of the specials, films, and OVAs are included in this list for the complete experience. And if it helps, we've divided the franchise into each individual saga, just in case you do decide to skip the start and jump ahead.
Also note that everything has been divided into two separate blocks which take place before and after the time skip, right up to the latest movie, One Piece Film: Red.
BLOCK A
East Blue Saga
- Episodes 1 to 3: Romance Dawn arc
- Episodes 4 to 8: Orange Town arc
- Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA
- Episodes 9 to 18: Syrup Village arc
- One Piece: The Movie
- Episodes 19 to 30: Baratie arc
- Episodes 31 to 44: Arlong Park arc
- Episode 45: Loguetown arc
- Episodes 46 to 47: Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles
- Episodes 48-53: Loguetown arc cont
- Clockwork Island Adventure Movie
- One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel
- Jango’s Dance Carnival Short
- Episodes 54 to 61: Warship Island arc
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure
Alabasta Saga
- Episodes 62 to 63: Reverse Mountain arc
- Episodes 64 to 67: Whisky Peak arc
- Episodes 68 to 69: Diary of Koby-Meppo
- Episodes 70 to 77: Little Garden arc
- Episodes 78 to 91: Drum Island arc
- Dream Soccer King Short
- Episodes 92 to 130: Alabasta arc
- The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta Movie
- Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals Movie
- Episodes 131 to 135: Post-Alabasta arc
Sky Island Saga
- Episodes 136 to 138: Goat Island arc
- Dead End Adventure Movie
- The Cursed Holy Sword Movie
- One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream Special
- Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King Short
- Episodes 139 to 143: Ruluka Island arc
- Episodes 144 to 152: Jaya arc
- Episodes 153 to 195: Skypiea arc
- One Piece: Episode of Sky Island Special
- Episodes 196 to 206: G-8 arc
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island Movie
Water 7 Saga
- Episodes 207 to 219: Long Ring Long Land arc
- One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage Special
- Episodes 220 to 224: Ocean’s Dream arc
- Episodes 225 to 228: Foxy’s Return arc
- Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle Movie
- Episodes 229 to 263: Water 7 arc
- Episodes 264 to 290, 293 to 302, 304 to 312: Enies Lobby arc
- Episodes 291 to 292, 303, 406 to 407: Boss Luffy Historical Specials
- Episodes 313 to 325: Post-Enies Lobby arc
- Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom Movie
Thriller Bark Saga
- Episodes 326 to 335: Ice Hunter arc
- Episode 336: Chopper Man Special
- Episodes 337 to 381: Thriller Bark arc
- Episodes 382 to 384: Spa Island arc
Summit War Saga
- Episodes 426-429: Little East Blue arc
- Strong World Episode 0 OVA
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Straw Hat Chase Short
- ONE PIECE 3D! Trap Coaster Short
- Romance Dawn Story Movie
- Episodes 385 to 405: Sabaody Archipelago arc
- Episodes 408 to 417: Amazon Lily arc
- Episodes 418 to 421: Straw Hats Separation Serial arc
- Episodes 422 to 425: Impel Down arc
- Episodes 430 to 452: Impel Down arc cont
- Episodes 453 to 456: Straw Hats Separation Serial arc cont
- Episodes 490 to 491: Post-War arc
- Episode 492: Toriko Crossover
- Episodes 493 to 516: Post-War arc cont
- 3D2Y Special
BLOCK B
Fish-Man Island Saga
- Episodes 517 to 522: Return to Sabaody arc
- Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friendship Movie
- Episodes 523 to 541: Fish-Man Island arc
- Episode 542: Toriko Crossover
- Episodes 543-574: Fish-Man Island arc cont
Dressrosa Saga
- Episodes 575-578: Z’s Ambition arc
- Glorious Island Part 1 Special
- Glorious Island Part 2 Special
- One Piece Film: Z
- Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island Special
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia Movie
- Episodes 579 to 589: Punk Hazard arc
- Episode 590: Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover
- Episodes 591 to 625: Punk Hazard arc cont
- Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend Special
- Episodes 626 to 628: Caesar Retrieval arc
- Episodes 629 to 746: Dressrosa arc
- Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and the Inherited Will
Whole Cake Island Saga
- Episodes 747-750: Silver Mine arc
- One Piece: Heart of Gold Special
- One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0
- One Piece Film: Gold
- Episodes 751 to 779: Zou arc
- Episodes 780 to 782: Marine Rookie arc
- Episodes 783 to 877: Whole Cake Island arc
- Episodes 878-889: Levely arc
Wano Country Saga
- Episodes 890 to 894: Wano Country arc – Act 1
- Episodes 895 to 896: Cidre Guild arc
- One Piece: Stampede Movies
- Episodes 897 to 906: Wano Country arc – Act 2
- Episode 907: Anime 20th Anniversary Special
- Episodes 908 to 958: Wano Country arc – Act 2
- Episodes 959 to 1,016: Wano Country arc – Act 3 (Oden Kozuki Past)
- One Piece Film: Red
How to watch One Piece faster without filler
As much as you might want to watch all of One Piece in its entirety, we appreciate that people need to sleep occasionally. So, if this all feels too daunting, we've also included a list of filler arcs you could skip without losing sense of the main story (as suggested by Epicstream).
- Episodes 54 to 61
- Episodes 131 to 135
- Episodes 136 to 138
- Episodes 139 to 143
- Episodes 196 to 206
- Episodes 220 to 224
- Episodes 225 to 226
- Episodes 326 to 335
- Episodes 382 to 384
- Episodes 426 to 429
- Episodes 575 to 578
- Episodes 626 to 628
- Episodes 747 to 750
- Episodes 780 to 782
- Episodes 895 to 896
Alternatively, you could just skip the following filler episodes, instead. Anime shows often use these to recap past adventures and give the animators a chance to breathe, so you're not really missing out if these particular episodes don't make it onto your watchlist (as suggested by Epicstream).
- Episode 50
- Episode 99
- Episode 102
- Episode 213
- Episode 214
- Episode 279
- Episode 280
- Episode 281
- Episode 282
- Episode 283
- Episode 291
- Episode 292
- Episode 303
- Episode 317
- Episode 318
- Episode 336
- Episode 406
- Episode 407
- Episode 457
- Episode 458
- Episode 492
- Episode 499
- Episode 542
- Episode 590
- Episode 907
How to watch One Piece movies in the correct order
If you really want to whizz through One Piece just for a taste of what it's like, you could also focus solely on the 15 films that have been released to date. This isn't ideal, though, as a lot happens in the regular episodes between each movie. Still, if that's all you've got time for, here are all the One Piece movies in order of release, as well as how they relate to the main show.
- One Piece: The movie (2000) | After episode 18
- Clockwork Island Adventure (2001) | After episode 52
- Chopper's Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002) | After episode 102
- Dead End Adventure (2003) | After episode 130
- The Cursed Holy Sword (2004) | After episode 143
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005) | After episode 224
- The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006) | After episode 228
- Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007) | Arabasta saga remake
- Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008) | Drum Island arc remake
- One Piece Film: Strong World (2009) | After episode 381
- One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (2011)
- One Piece Film: Z (2012) | After episode 573
- One Piece Film: Gold (2016) | After episode 750
- One Piece Stampede (2019) | After Whole Cake Island arc
- One Piece: Red (2022) | After Uta's Past arc
Some One Piece movies are more important to the overall arc than others, so if you're planning to speed things up even more, consider the following films to be unmissable:
- Dead End Adventure (2003)
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)
- One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)
- One Piece Film: Z (2012)
- One Piece Film: Gold (2016)
- One Piece: Stampede (2019)
- One Piece: Red (2022)
How to watch One Piece in the UK
One Piece is available to stream in the UK on the streaming service Crunchyroll.
On Netflix, the 2019 film One Piece: Stampede is available to stream. A live-action version of One Piece is also coming to Netflix sometime in 2023.
