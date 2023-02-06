Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga of the same name, One Piece has aired continuously since the late '90s, making it one of the most legendary anime shows of all time. And because of that, the series is more complex than you might think.

One Piece stars Monkey D Luffy, a boy whose body became rubbery after eating something special known as a Devil Fruit. With his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy hunts for the world's greatest treasure (known as 'One Piece') to become the next Pirate King. And boy, has that search taken him a while.

With over 1,000 episodes to watch, not to mention the various films, specials, OVAs and shorts that are also available, you could stay up for two weeks straight and still not have time to binge through this entire saga.

That makes starting One Piece a somewhat daunting task, so that's where we come in. Here's everything you need to know about watching the One Piece anime in the correct order.

How to watch One Piece in the correct order

With over 1,000 episodes to watch, you might be tempted to jump in at a later starting point, but to really enjoy the full experience properly, we do recommend starting at the very beginning.

All of the specials, films, and OVAs are included in this list for the complete experience. And if it helps, we've divided the franchise into each individual saga, just in case you do decide to skip the start and jump ahead.

Also note that everything has been divided into two separate blocks which take place before and after the time skip, right up to the latest movie, One Piece Film: Red.

BLOCK A

East Blue Saga

Episodes 1 to 3: Romance Dawn arc

Episodes 4 to 8: Orange Town arc

Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA

Episodes 9 to 18: Syrup Village arc

One Piece: The Movie

Episodes 19 to 30: Baratie arc

Episodes 31 to 44: Arlong Park arc

Episode 45: Loguetown arc

Episodes 46 to 47: Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles

Episodes 48-53: Loguetown arc cont

Clockwork Island Adventure Movie

One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel

Jango’s Dance Carnival Short

Episodes 54 to 61: Warship Island arc

One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure

Alabasta Saga

Episodes 62 to 63: Reverse Mountain arc

Episodes 64 to 67: Whisky Peak arc

Episodes 68 to 69: Diary of Koby-Meppo

Episodes 70 to 77: Little Garden arc

Episodes 78 to 91: Drum Island arc

Dream Soccer King Short

Episodes 92 to 130: Alabasta arc

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta Movie

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals Movie

Episodes 131 to 135: Post-Alabasta arc

Sky Island Saga

Episodes 136 to 138: Goat Island arc

Dead End Adventure Movie

The Cursed Holy Sword Movie

One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream Special

Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King Short

Episodes 139 to 143: Ruluka Island arc

Episodes 144 to 152: Jaya arc

Episodes 153 to 195: Skypiea arc

One Piece: Episode of Sky Island Special

Episodes 196 to 206: G-8 arc

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island Movie

Water 7 Saga

Episodes 207 to 219: Long Ring Long Land arc

One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage Special

Episodes 220 to 224: Ocean’s Dream arc

Episodes 225 to 228: Foxy’s Return arc

Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle Movie

Episodes 229 to 263: Water 7 arc

Episodes 264 to 290, 293 to 302, 304 to 312: Enies Lobby arc

Episodes 291 to 292, 303, 406 to 407: Boss Luffy Historical Specials

Episodes 313 to 325: Post-Enies Lobby arc

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom Movie

Thriller Bark Saga

Episodes 326 to 335: Ice Hunter arc

Episode 336: Chopper Man Special

Episodes 337 to 381: Thriller Bark arc

Episodes 382 to 384: Spa Island arc

Summit War Saga

Episodes 426-429: Little East Blue arc

Strong World Episode 0 OVA

One Piece Film: Strong World

Straw Hat Chase Short

ONE PIECE 3D! Trap Coaster Short

Romance Dawn Story Movie

Episodes 385 to 405: Sabaody Archipelago arc

Episodes 408 to 417: Amazon Lily arc

Episodes 418 to 421: Straw Hats Separation Serial arc

Episodes 422 to 425: Impel Down arc

Episodes 430 to 452: Impel Down arc cont

Episodes 453 to 456: Straw Hats Separation Serial arc cont

Episodes 490 to 491: Post-War arc

Episode 492: Toriko Crossover

Episodes 493 to 516: Post-War arc cont

3D2Y Special

BLOCK B

Fish-Man Island Saga

Episodes 517 to 522: Return to Sabaody arc

Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friendship Movie

Episodes 523 to 541: Fish-Man Island arc

Episode 542: Toriko Crossover

Episodes 543-574: Fish-Man Island arc cont

Dressrosa Saga

Episodes 575-578: Z’s Ambition arc

Glorious Island Part 1 Special

Glorious Island Part 2 Special

One Piece Film: Z

Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island Special

One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia Movie

Episodes 579 to 589: Punk Hazard arc

Episode 590: Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover

Episodes 591 to 625: Punk Hazard arc cont

Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend Special

Episodes 626 to 628: Caesar Retrieval arc

Episodes 629 to 746: Dressrosa arc

Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and the Inherited Will

Whole Cake Island Saga

Episodes 747-750: Silver Mine arc

One Piece: Heart of Gold Special

One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0

One Piece Film: Gold

Episodes 751 to 779: Zou arc

Episodes 780 to 782: Marine Rookie arc

Episodes 783 to 877: Whole Cake Island arc

Episodes 878-889: Levely arc

Wano Country Saga

Episodes 890 to 894: Wano Country arc – Act 1

Episodes 895 to 896: Cidre Guild arc

One Piece: Stampede Movies

Episodes 897 to 906: Wano Country arc – Act 2

Episode 907: Anime 20th Anniversary Special

Episodes 908 to 958: Wano Country arc – Act 2

Episodes 959 to 1,016: Wano Country arc – Act 3 (Oden Kozuki Past)

One Piece Film: Red

How to watch One Piece faster without filler

As much as you might want to watch all of One Piece in its entirety, we appreciate that people need to sleep occasionally. So, if this all feels too daunting, we've also included a list of filler arcs you could skip without losing sense of the main story (as suggested by Epicstream).

Episodes 54 to 61

Episodes 131 to 135

Episodes 136 to 138

Episodes 139 to 143

Episodes 196 to 206

Episodes 220 to 224

Episodes 225 to 226

Episodes 326 to 335

Episodes 382 to 384

Episodes 426 to 429

Episodes 575 to 578

Episodes 626 to 628

Episodes 747 to 750

Episodes 780 to 782

Episodes 895 to 896

Alternatively, you could just skip the following filler episodes, instead. Anime shows often use these to recap past adventures and give the animators a chance to breathe, so you're not really missing out if these particular episodes don't make it onto your watchlist (as suggested by Epicstream).

Episode 50

Episode 99

Episode 102

Episode 213

Episode 214

Episode 279

Episode 280

Episode 281

Episode 282

Episode 283

Episode 291

Episode 292

Episode 303

Episode 317

Episode 318

Episode 336

Episode 406

Episode 407

Episode 457

Episode 458

Episode 492

Episode 499

Episode 542

Episode 590

Episode 907

How to watch One Piece movies in the correct order

One Piece: Red. Crunchyroll

If you really want to whizz through One Piece just for a taste of what it's like, you could also focus solely on the 15 films that have been released to date. This isn't ideal, though, as a lot happens in the regular episodes between each movie. Still, if that's all you've got time for, here are all the One Piece movies in order of release, as well as how they relate to the main show.

More like this

One Piece: The movie (2000) | After episode 18

Clockwork Island Adventure (2001) | After episode 52

Chopper's Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002) | After episode 102

Dead End Adventure (2003) | After episode 130

The Cursed Holy Sword (2004) | After episode 143

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005) | After episode 224

The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006) | After episode 228

Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007) | Arabasta saga remake

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008) | Drum Island arc remake

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009) | After episode 381

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (2011)

One Piece Film: Z (2012) | After episode 573

One Piece Film: Gold (2016) | After episode 750

One Piece Stampede (2019) | After Whole Cake Island arc

One Piece: Red (2022) | After Uta's Past arc

Some One Piece movies are more important to the overall arc than others, so if you're planning to speed things up even more, consider the following films to be unmissable:

Dead End Adventure (2003)

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece: Stampede (2019)

One Piece: Red (2022)

How to watch One Piece in the UK

One Piece is available to stream in the UK on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

On Netflix, the 2019 film One Piece: Stampede is available to stream. A live-action version of One Piece is also coming to Netflix sometime in 2023.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

