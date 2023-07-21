The show follows a legendary high-seas quest, with Luffy setting off from his small village with a big dream to become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, Luffy and his friends get into plenty of scrapes and strange situations, leading to his current fight with arch-rival Kaido.

The appetite for more episodes isn’t letting up, with Luffy’s Gear 5 about to be animated for the first time ever. On top of this, fans can expect to see a live-action version of Luffy’s adventures being released this summer.

But before all of that, it can be difficult for first-time viewers to know where to start for the best. Here’s a comprehensive guide of the One Piece episodes you do — and definitely don’t — need to get into the swing of all things pirate.

Which One Piece episodes are essential to watch?

The great thing about One Piece is that there are so many episodes to watch — but that can also be a downside.

For those that want to get into the anime but have never seen an episode before, it can feel exceptionally daunting to wade into such a high level of episodes.

Before you give up on Luffy and the gang, fear not… there are a few episodes that are absolutely essential viewing for any type of One Piece fan.

Find the unmissable episodes below:

Season 1, episode 1: "I'm Luffy! The Man Who's Gonna Be King of the Pirates!"

Season 8, episode 239: "The Criminals are the Straw Hat Pirates? The Bodyguards of Water 7"

Season 9, episode 278: "Say You Want to Live! We Are Friends!!"

Season 10, episode 373: "The Conclusion Arrives! Deliver the Finishing Blow"

Season 11, episode 402: "Overwhelming! The Navy's Fighting Weapons, the Pacifistas"

Season 14, episode 483: "Looking for the Answer! Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield"

Season 15, episode 517: "The Beginning of The New Chapter! The Straw Hats Reunited!"

Season 17, episode 658: "A Big Surprise! A True Identity of the Toy Soldier!"

Each of these episodes is crucial to understanding the overall plot, revealing vital information that viewers cannot afford to skip over.

Which One Piece episodes can you skip?

At the same time, there are plenty of One Piece episodes that purely feel as though they are filling a gap.

The so-called filler episodes don’t really add any value or new information to the overall One Piece story, whittling down the overall series watchlist to something much more palatable.

If you only want to watch essential One Piece episodes, avoid the below arcs:

Episodes 54-61: Warship Island arc

Episodes 131-135: Post-Arabasta arc

Episodes 136-138: Goat Island arc

Episodes 139-143: Ruluka Island arc

Episodes 196-206: G-8 arc

Episodes 220-224: Ocean’s Dream arc

Episodes 225 and 226: Foxy’s return arc

Episodes 326-335: Ice Hunter arc

Episodes 382-384: Spa Island arc

Episodes 426-429: Little East Blue arc

Episodes 575-578: Z’s Ambition arc

Episodes 626-628: Caesar’s Retrieval arc

Episodes 747-750: Silver Mine arc

Episodes 780-782: Marine Rookie arc

Episodes 895-896: Cidre Guild arc

Skipping the above episodes will still bring you back up to speed with the Wano Country arc, which is currently airing on a weekly basis.

Where to watch One Piece in the UK

One Piece episodes are currently available for UK viewers to watch on Crunchyroll, DisneyPlus and Funimation.

You can catch One Piece on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

