Across over 1,000 episodes of the show, powerscaling is a way that viewers can determine the power of a character by comparing them to others.

Powerscaling is something that is often mentioned in One Piece , though fans remain divided on just how important it is.

For some characters, it can be difficult to assess their strengths, but protagonist Luffy has had a clear journey of levelling up.

Even though the end of One Piece might be in sight, Luffy is still a fair way off from becoming Pirate King.

While Eiichiro Oda often keeps fans on their toes, the idea of power up Gears has remained an integral part of the One Piece story.

Luffy might have powered up plenty of times over the last few years, but his Gear 5 has yet to be explored. Here’s what we know about when viewers are likely to see Luffy’s Gear 5 animated.

When will Gear 5 be animated in One Piece?

As it stands, Luffy is only a short while away from having Gear 5, with this likely to be animated within the show’s next few episodes.

Luffy began with his natural resting position of Gear 1, before increasing the speed of his blood to withstand heavier damage at Gear 2 during episode 272. This happened during the Enies Lobby arc, enabling him to develop Red Hawks — otherwise known as fists of flames.

Luffy in action in One Piece.

When it was established that Luffy could make full use of Devil Fruits, Gear 3 was properly introduced. Luffy made his first visual appearance in Gear 3 in episode 304, successfully destroying a metal door in an underground tunnel.

Gear 4 came along in episode 726 when Luffy merged with Armament Haki to take on the warlord Donquixote Doflamingo. While in Gear 4, Luffy uses shorter, compression-based blows, while attacks seem to bounce straight off him.

What is Luffy’s power scale in One Piece?

Though Luffy is a relative newbie when it comes to Gear 5, fans have been left wondering where he would sit in the wider power scale.

Luffy’s Gear 5 was originally seen to make its debut in Chapter 1044 of the manga, which makes it possible that Episode 1,070 will be the first to show him with it.

Gear 5 is likely to show Luffy in his ultimate form, gaining more freedom in his movements while turning him into a “Warrior of Liberation”.

His Devil Fruit will become the most ridiculous power in One Piece, being able to do things such as turning into a giant with ease and running in the air while leaving fire tracks behind him.

Fans think Luffy’s Gear 5 is enough to put him in the Top 5, defeating characters such as Kaido and Big Mom.

Does Gear 6 even exist?

Though Gear 5 might be thought to show Luffy in his ultimate form, there is still plenty of speculation about whether Gear 6 exists.

Even while no Gear 6 technique seems to currently exist, it doesn’t rule out the idea that Luffy could surprise fans with it as One Piece draws to a close.

Becoming the Pirate King means being the best — and going beyond the realms of what powers are imagined to be possible might be the way of ensuring that destiny is fulfilled.

