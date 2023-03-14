Over 1,000 episodes in, the latest saga follows Sanji's ongoing battle with Queen, but fans have had to wait a bit longer than expected for the next instalment after episode 1,054 was delayed.

More than two decades after it arrived on our screens in 1999, One Piece continues to be the go-to anime for millions of fans worldwide.

So, what's going on? When will One Piece episode 1,054 be released to fill that sad, Luffy-shaped hole in our hearts?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of One Piece season 20.

When is One Piece episode 1,054 released?

One Piece Film: Red. Crunchyroll

One Piece episode 1,054 was delayed in Japan, which had a knock-on effect for international viewers as well.

The delay was due to TV coverage of the Tokyo and Nagoya marathons, which aired in the broadcast slot usually reserved for One Piece.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long now for the next chapter as the official One Piece Anime Twitter page has confirmed that episode 1,054 will now air on Sunday 19th March in Japan.

That means One Piece episode 1,054 will be made available to stream internationally via Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Time – 6pm on Saturday 18th March

Eastern Time – 9pm on Saturday 18th March

UK Time – 2am on Sunday 19th March

European Time – 3am on Sunday 19th March

India Time – 7:30am on Sunday 19th March

Philippine Time – 10am on Sunday 19th March

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 1pm on Sunday 19th March

One Piece season 20 release schedule in 2023

The 2023 release schedule for One Piece season 20 can be found below, including air dates for the next few episodes:

Episode 155 (1,046 overall) — Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle! — 8th January 2023

— Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle! — 8th January 2023 Episode 156 (1,047 overall) — Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated — 15th January 2023

— Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated — 15th January 2023 Episode 157 (1,048 overall) — For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen's Pledge — 22nd January 2023

— For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen's Pledge — 22nd January 2023 Episode 158 (1,049 overall) — Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts — 29th January 2023

— Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts — 29th January 2023 Episode 159 (1,050 overall) — Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke's Determination! — 5th February 2023

— Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke's Determination! — 5th February 2023 Episode 160 (1,051 overall) — A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky — 12th February 2023

— A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky — 12th February 2023 Episode 161 (1,052 overall) — The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima! — 19th February 2023

— The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima! — 19th February 2023 Episode 162 (1,053 overall) — Sanji's Mutation? The Two Arms in Crisis! — 26th February 2023

— Sanji's Mutation? The Two Arms in Crisis! — 26th February 2023 Episode 163 (1,054 overall) — Death to Your Partner! Killer's Deadly Gamble! — 19th March 2023

— Death to Your Partner! Killer's Deadly Gamble! — 19th March 2023 Episode 164 (1,055 overall) — The Secret Move of the Dark One! Onigashima Burns — 26th March 2023

— The Secret Move of the Dark One! Onigashima Burns — 26th March 2023 Episode 165 (1,056 overall) — Strike Back! Law and Kid's Counterattack Alliance — 2nd April 2023

— Strike Back! Law and Kid's Counterattack Alliance — 2nd April 2023 Episode 166 (1,057 overall) — For Luffy: Sanji and Zoro's Oath — 9th April 2023

How to watch One Piece in the UK

One Piece is available to stream in the UK on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

On Netflix, the 2019 film One Piece: Stampede is also available to stream. A live action version of One Piece is also coming to Netflix later in 2023.

