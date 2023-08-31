Joining the ranks of the popular manga and anime series, the streaming platform’s fresh spin on Luffy’s quest to pirate stardom follows in the footsteps of Eiichiro Oda’s classic story.

Assembling a reluctant crew known as the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) sets his sights on hitting the big time on the open waters. Along the way, the crew meets a host of eccentric enemies who are waiting to take Luffy down at every turn.

Though there have been some significant changes to the live-action series, the heart behind the One Piece story remains the same. With season 1 being left on a cliffhanger, it feels as though a second season could easily be on the horizon.

Don’t get lost in the One Piece waters… here’s everything you need to know about a potential One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

Will there be a One Piece season 2 on Netflix?

Though Netflix has yet to confirm any future plans, the ending of season 1 tells us that a second season could certainly be possible.

As episode 8 draws to a close, Luffy has been successful in taking down shark villain Arlong and his base, which is better known as Arlong Park. The Straw Hats have been reunited after Nami makes amends with her sister, setting off to bigger and better things ahead.

At the same time, it’s revealed by Kaido that Luffy now has a bounty on his head - and it’s the highest of any bounty in the East Blue. Because of this, the gang decide it’s finally time to make the journey to the Grand Line, although it doesn’t seem like the Marines are through with them yet.

With so many plot points still to wrap up, One Piece having a second season makes a lot of sense.

What could happen in a One Piece season 2 on Netflix?

Logic tells us that the Straw Hats will be making their way towards the Grand Line… and our experience with the world of One Piece suggests that it won’t be a straightforward journey.

Plenty of obstacles and enemies are expected to play a part in Luffy’s next moves slowing down his success in obtaining the elusive one piece.

According to the original manga, the Arbasta saga is next up, following on from the originally adapted East Blue saga. There are six separate arcs that make up the saga, divided into episodes and chapters that correspond with the manga and anime.

If the live-action One Piece continues to follow Oda’s story, fans can expect to see Luffy and that gang head towards Whisky Peak, where they are targeted by the criminal organisation known as Baroque Works. We see Zoro defeat a member of the organisation in the first episode of season 1, so it makes sense that Baroque Works will return with a vengeance.

How has One Piece been adapted?

So far, season 1 of the live-action One Piece has almost perfectly matched up with season 1 of the anime series. The show also manages to adapt most of the East Blue manga saga.

However, some parts of the original series and manga have been changed in the live-action show. Some scenes have been cut altogether, while others have been rearranged to show the characters’ journeys differently.

The relationship dynamics between the main crew are also slightly different, with the live-action Straw Hats much more hesitant to follow Luffy in making his dreams come true. The way the group comes together is also altered, with most of their meetings chance encounters despite being planned out in the original source material.

