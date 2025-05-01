The live event will be taking place this June and is Netflix's largest celebration of its fandom and storytelling, set to feature some of its biggest stars, unmissable performances and reveals.

Now, a trailer for the live event has been released, giving us a glimpse at what we can expect.

In the live event itself, fans can expect to hear big announcements from the likes of Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2 and Love Is Blind.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

But that's not all, as Netflix has also revealed that we'll be hearing more from One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and WWE – plus more.

TUDUM LIVE returns on 1st June and will be streaming at 1am BST from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Previous years have seen the event unfold in São Paulo, Brazil, and in 2023, saw over 35,000 in-person attendees.

While fans will be clamouring for sneak peeks at all of the exciting aforementioned titles, it has been quite the stretch of time since many have seen Wednesday on our screens.

More recently, a two-part release date was confirmed for the second instalment, with the first drop landing in August and the second in September.

Tim Burton's gothic fantasy show has been one of the major hits for the streamer and will once again follow Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams as she tries to solve mysteries surrounding her boarding school and the town it's in.

Elsewhere in the TUDUM stakes, many will also undoubtedly be keen for more information around the third film in the Knives Out saga, Wake Up Dead Man.

The movie sees a return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc and is said to feature the detective's "most dangerous case yet".

It's another star-studded instalment, with the likes of Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Jeremy Renner all joining the cast.

As for all of the other enticing Netflix titles, we'll just have to wait and see what will be announced about them all – but something tells us it'll be worth the wait.

