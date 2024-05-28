No plot or character details have been revealed just yet, but these first two additions are very promising for the calibre of talent we can expect to see in the twisty comedy-drama from writer-director Rian Johnson.

O'Connor rose to stardom on Netflix's The Crown, where he earned an Emmy for his portrayal of a young Prince Charles, while he recently won more acclaim for his knockout performance in sports-slash-relationship drama Challengers.

Spaeny is also coming off a strong run, having recently scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola's hard-hitting biopic.

She is also known for her two collaborations with Alex Garland – on his sci-fi series Devs and recent dystopian flick Civil War – and featured alongside Kate Winslet in HBO mega-hit Mare of Easttown.

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. A24

The first Knives Out film was a major box office hit, with stars Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas propelling it to more than $300 million worldwide, prompting Netflix to snap up the rights to two sequels.

The streamer coughed up an eye-watering $450 million to be the exclusive home of Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man, but did offer a limited release for the former as fans demanded it.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will commence filming later this year, with further cast announcements expected in the coming weeks. No release date has been set for the sequel just yet.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

