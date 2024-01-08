In the end, it was Oppenheimer which came out on top in the film categories, with five wins in total. Barbie, meanwhile, took home two awards, for Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Succession led the way in the TV categories, winning four of the major awards including Best Television Series – Drama and three of the acting categories. The Bear and Beef also came out of the night as big winners.

This year's awards included two new categories, the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, the latter of which was won by Ricky Gervais for his Netflix special Armageddon.

Read on for the full list of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon [WINNER]

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Barbie

Poor Things [WINNER]

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight Pictures

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers [WINNER]

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino - The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things [WINNER]

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boy and the Heron [WINNER]

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture - Non English Language

Anatomy of a Fall [WINNER]

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Live

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari [WINNER]

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Barbie - What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas [WINNER]

Barbie - Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie - I'm Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me - Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros Movie - Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Rustin - Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie [WINNER]

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Television series

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession [WINNER]

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession [WINNER]

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear [WINNER]

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear [WINNER]

Jeremy Allen White. FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear [WINNER]

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning - The Great

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef [WINNER]

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & The Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown [WINNER]

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession [WINNER]

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon [WINNER]

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.