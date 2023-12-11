Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees confirmed
And the nominees are...
The Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominees have been announced, with Oppenheimer, Succession and Barbie receiving nods across the board.
Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighbourhood) and Wilmer Valderrama (That '70s Show) presented the nominees this afternoon, with an additional 10 exclusive categories announced later on.
The nominations were announced in 27 award categories across film and television, including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
There will also be two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
The 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on Sunday 7th January, at 5pm PT/8pm ET, which is 1am GMT.
Read on for the full list of Golden Globes 2024 nominees.
Golden Globes 2024: Full list of nominations
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening - Nyad
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Matt Damon - Air
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Fantasia Barrino - The Colour Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture - Non English language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Live
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives - Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Barbie - What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie - Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Barbie - I'm Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me - Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Rustin - Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning - The Great
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & The Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun - Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Ali Wong - Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Harriet Sloane - Lessons
Patti Yasutake - Beef
Suki Waterhouse - Daisy Jones & The Six
Chloe Bailey - Swarm
Allison Williams - Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino - Fall of the House of Usher
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
