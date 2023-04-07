But in the finale, their bitter conflict petered out as the pair came to understand that there was far more that united them than divided them.

Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and his team of writers kept viewers firmly on their toes across all 10 episodes of the Netflix dark comedy as Amy and Danny's feud lurched from one extreme to the other, with no end in sight.

*Warning: the following contains spoilers for Beef.*

Beef ending explained

After Danny's brother Paul informed Amy's husband George of her infidelity, fuelled by his own anger towards her, George walked out of their family home with their daughter June in tow. He later asked for a divorce following Amy's warts-and-all recounting of the whole sorry saga, including the road rage incident.

And Danny's life was continuing to fall apart after the house he had painstakingly built for his parents had burned to the ground. They had flown over to America to enjoy their son's handiwork, but instead the couple were met with smoke and rubble.

Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Paul suspected Amy was responsible, retaliating after the breakdown of her marriage, while Danny believed church goer Edwin, who had serious problems of his own, could be to blame. But it later emerged that Danny was responsible, albeit unknowingly, after wiring the house incorrectly.

Read more:

Determined to save face, Danny headed over to Amy and George's home to frame his arch-nemesis for arson, but as is tradition his plan went horribly wrong when he accidentally knocked George out. As he fled the scene, with police sirens wailing in the background, matters were complicated further when it emerged that June had crept into the back of his truck.

More like this

Danny took her back to his apartment and was planning to have Amy pick her up while he laid low, but that plan was scuppered. His cousin Isaac, who had just been released from prison after Danny had dobbed him in, busted in with his associates Michael and Bobby, demanding the money which Danny had spent building his parents' house.

Amy, who was at Jordan's lavish hillside mansion at the time, had been notified of her child's "abduction" and contacted the detective who had been investigating the road rage incident. But while reporting her missing daughter, she received a call from Isaac, who demanded a vast sum of money. If the conditions weren't met, he threatened to kill June.

Unable to deliver the cash he wanted in such a short space of time, Amy suggested Isaac rob Jordan, particularly her sacred headdresses. But Isaac's scheme crashed and burned in spectacular style. He was arrested alongside Bobby, while Michael was shot dead by the authorities.

Fortunately, Paul survived, although Danny was in the dark about that for quite some time, but Jordan wasn't so lucky. The billionaire was crushed to death by the door of her panic room after she had made a dash for it with her partner Naomi – a form of karma, some might say.

Beef. Maria Bello as Jordan in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Unbeknownst to Amy, George had collected June and taken her home, and he had also won custody of their daughter, with Amy prohibited from contacting either of them. Danny, who had also managed to escape unharmed, just happened to be driving by when Amy received the crushing news and once again, they were caught up in another road rage incident, except this time she was chasing him.

But unlike their first altercation, which they escaped from physically unscathed, this time they very nearly died when they careered off the road. On surviving their latest ordeal, the pair continued to spar with one another, verbally and physically, but were eventually incapacitated by poisonous berries.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But their state of delirium was something of a blessing for them both, providing the optimum conditions for their emotional walls to come down, in turn allowing them to bare their deepest, darkest fears and anxieties to one another, something they'd never been able to do, even with their loved ones.

It was a painful, confronting experience but when the sun rose the next morning, a colossal weight had been lifted – even with the carnage awaiting both of them on their return home.

Together, they hobbled back to civilisation and almost made it when George suddenly appeared, gun in hand.

"Get your hands off her," he screamed, before shooting Danny.

In the final moments of Beef, we see him on life support, with Amy, of all people, by his side. She hesitates before climbing onto his bed and lying beside him, holding onto him for dear life, silently willing Danny to pull through. It's an exceptionally tender, well-earned moment, and a million miles from their myriad moments of madness.

Netflix

There's also a flashback to their first encounter in the Forsters' car park. When it unfolds in real time, we see Danny's face, but all we see of Amy is her middle finger. But as her mind drifts back to that pivotal moment, we get a close-up of Amy and the incident is cast in a new light, feeding into what we now know about her.

Before her expression hardens and she chooses to unleash her rage on Danny, the mask slips and we see a woman who has the weight of the world bearing down on her. She's defeated, disconnected and deeply unhappy, and she doesn't know how to break the cycle, so she leans into it, full-throttle.

Like Danny, her anger is borne out of living in constant fear, unable to quell the storm raging within. But their collective breakthrough in the finale signals brighter days ahead – if Danny pulls through, that is.

Sure, the road is long, and there's a hell of a mess to mop up first, but the thousand mile journey begins with the first step.

Beef is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.