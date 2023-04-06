Speaking about the soundtrack, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin said: "Originally, I thought I was going to do deep '90s grunge cuts — Dinosaur Jr and bands like that.

There are plenty of reasons to enjoy Netflix 's Beef , a comedy-drama that follows the colossal fallout from a road rage incident between two strangers. There's the writing, which keeps you firmly on your toes, top tier performances from leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who will both surely earn nods during awards season, and the music.

"But what sprang about as we were discovering the show was that it might be more fun to do these songs from our past that weren't necessarily the coolest... songs that rode a fine line between art and commerce, but are still really, really great, like Hoobastank's The Reason.

"The song wasn't necessarily on critics' top 10 lists at the time, but hearing it now, it really holds up. It's a great track. There's also the nostalgic element. Part of me feels that because these characters are stuck in their ways and are clinging to things in the past and can't seem to move forward, it felt appropriate to use these older songs that we haven't heard in a while."

Read on for the full Beef soundtrack.

Beef soundtrack

Episode 1

Liquid Dreams - O-Town (playing in Amy's car after the road rage incident)

The Reason - Hoobastank (Amy chases after Danny)

Episode 2

Shine - Collective Soul (Danny and Paul working out)

Ratchet - Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder and Jermain Brown (Danny and Paul hit the club)

Same Squad - P-LO (Danny and Paul are still in the club)

Cornflake Girl - Tori Amos (Danny heads over to Amy's house)

Episode 3

Drive - Incubus (sung by Danny)

Episode 4

Fly (feat Super Cat) - Sugar Ray (Amy drives Paul home)

Nookie (GH Version) - Limp Bizkit (Danny, Paul and Isaac take shots)

Sundown in LA - Charles Laffer, Samuel Odiwe, BadFruit and Charlie Laffer (Amy arrives in Las Vegas)

Cure for Pain - Morphine (Amy and Paul's night in vegas)

Self Esteem - The Offspring (Danny's in trouble)

Episode 5

Natural One - Shearwater (Amy and Paul meet up)

Lonely Day - System of a Down (the burglary)

Episode 6

I Don't Want to Wait - Paula Cole (George and Mia's conversation)

Machinehead - Bush (the basketball game)

Episode 7

Amazing Grace (sung by Danny)

Somewhere Only We Know - Keane (Amy falls apart)

Episode 8

Mockingbirds - Grant Lee Buffalo (Danny's dilemma)

Episode 9

Jink - Tad (Danny, Paul, Isaac, Michael and Bobby on the road)

All Is Full of Love - Björk (Amy chases Danny)

Episode 10

Mayonaise - The Smashing Pumpkins (the hospital)

