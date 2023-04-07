But the high they experience from surviving their near-fatal ordeal and finally expressing their repressed emotions is short-lived when Danny is shot, leaving his life hanging in the balance.

Netflix's Beef is book-ended by two road rage incidents, one which acts as the catalyst for Amy and Danny's feud, and the other which brings about a moment of much-needed release for them both.

Will he survive? And where do the pair go from here?

Read on for everything you need to know about Beef season 2.

There's been no word from Netflix on the future of the show, but there's certainly scope for the story to continue (more on that later), so watch this space for updates.

If Beef does return for season 2, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until early 2024 at least.

Beef season 2 cast: Who will return?

Ali Wong (Amy) and Steven Yeun (Danny) led the season 1 cast, so we'd expect both of them to resume their roles in season 2 – although the latter was left in a precarious place in the finale (we'll pick up on that later).

Netflix

We'd expect the following to also return:

Joseph Lee as George, Amy's husband

Remy Holt as June, Amy and George's daughter

Young Mazino as Paul, Danny's brother

Patti Yasutake as Fumi, George's mother

Other characters who could also feature include:

Ashley Park as Naomi, Jordan's former sister-in-law who left her husband for the businesswoman

Justin H Min as Edwin, an old friend of Danny's who welcomes him into his local church

Alyssa Gihee Kim as Edwin's wife Veronica, who used to date Danny

Danny and Paul's cousin Isaac (David Choe) was arrested, as was his associate Bobby (Rek Lee), so they could also feature. But Michael (Andrew Santino) was shot dead by the authorities, so that's the last we've seen of him.

It feels like we've also seen the last of Amy's former employee Mia (Mia Serafino), and we've definitely seen the last of Maria Bello as billionaire businesswoman and cultural appropriator Jordan Forster, who was crushed to death while fleeing to her panic room.

Beef. Maria Bello as Jordan in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

And there's a chance we'll see some new faces, too.

Beef season 2 plot: What will happen?

After spending almost the entirety of season 1 beefing with one another, Amy and Danny laid down their pitchforks in the finale and took their first real steps towards tackling their respective emotional wounds – and all it took was a day-and-a-half stranded in the LA hills and some poison berries. Who knew!

More like this

As they drifted in and out of consciousness, their seemingly impenetrable walls finally came down, allowing them to speak candidly about their fears and anxieties for the first time in their lives. It was a breakthrough moment for both of them, with Amy and Danny lighter on their feet after opening up to one another.

Miraculously, they survived their berry unpleasant ordeal and found the strength to hobble back to civilisation, but on route they were accosted by George, who shot Danny.

Andrew Cooper/Netflix

The season wrapped up with Yeun's character in hospital on life support, with Amy by his side. The last shot we see is of her climbing onto his bed and holding onto Danny, silently willing him to wake up.

The big question moving forwards is: will Danny survive?

If Beef does get the green light for season 2, we'd expect him to pull through, with the pair entering a new, more hopeful phase in their extremely f**ked up relationship. They now have a critical understanding of one another, and have initiated the beginnings of a strong friendship.

How that will develop alongside their relationships with their own selves as they work towards self-acceptance remains to be seen.

Andrew Cooper/Netflix Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Amy and Danny's relationships with their loved ones are also in disarray.

George filed for divorce after he learned of his wife's infidelity and her numerous other missteps, and he now has sole custody of June. He also shot Paul, so his future is up in the air.

And Paul wants nothing to do with Danny after he admitted his myriad mistakes, including allowing Paul to believe that by telling George about Amy's affair, he had been partly to blame for the fire that burned down their parents' home, and the binning of Paul's college applications, knocking him firmly off course.

Will they be able to rebuild those bonds, or is the damage irreparable?

With countless questions left hanging in the season 1 finale, this story isn't over yet.

