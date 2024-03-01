With that in mind, one of the big questions on most viewers' lips when they leave the cinema will be: Can we expect to see more?

Well, although Frank Herbert's original Dune novel has now been adapted in its entirety, there's certainly no shortage of further source material.

Indeed, a number of prequels and sequels exist – some written by Herbert and others by his son Brian and sci-fi writer Kevin J Anderson – and it looks like at least one of them is next in line for a big screen adaptation.

Villeneuve has been open about his plan to turn his attention to the first sequel book, Dune Messiah, next, but will this actually happen? And when could fans expect to see it? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Dune 3?

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

As things stand, a third entry in the franchise has not been confirmed, but that shouldn't be cause for fans to worry.

Indeed, Dune: Part Two had not been officially greenlit back when the first film was released back in 2021, and we all know what happened next - so, given this new film is currently tipped to eclipse the box office takings for the original, it seems all but a certainty that we will be seeing Dune 3 at some point down the line.

What's more, Villeneuve has repeatedly made clear his intention to adapt Dune Messiah and complete what he sees as a film trilogy, even suggesting during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he had deliberately sowed the seeds for the next film when writing Dune: Part Two.

"Which is very fun, by the way," he explained. "To make – like Herbert did when he was writing his book – myself like the main character, Paul, to make projections in the future and try to foresee what could be done and to create the foundations of ideas that could find their full potential in the future."

Those certainly seem like the words of a man desperate to make the third film a reality, and indeed, he has also previously revealed that work has begun on a script for the next film, so we can probably expect an official announcement in the very near future.

When we do hear anything, we'll post it right here.

When would a potential Dune Messiah film release?

This is where things get a bit more tricky. There was a two-and-a-half-year wait between the first two films, and it seems like we might have to wait a little longer before we get a third instalment, given that Villeneuve is believed to have various other projects in the pipeline.

The director is said to be working on a new historical film about Cleopatra and an adaptation of Arthur C Clarke's sci-fi novel Rendezvous with Rama, and it appears that he will turn his attention to one of those two films before returning to Arrakis.

During a press conference in South Korea last year (as reported by Variety) Villeneuve explained: "I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun.

"For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love."

We therefore probably can't expect to see the next film until 2027 at the earliest – but we'll update this page as and when we hear any information that either confirms or casts doubt on that theory.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Dune Messiah film?

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dune: Part Two premiere. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the book Dune Messiah, there are fewer characters than in the first novel, so it could be that we see a smaller cast for the next outing.

But we can nevertheless expect the following returning faces for Dune Messiah.

Timothée Chalamet as Emperor Paul-Muad'Dib Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Jason Momoa as Hayt/Duncan Idaho

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Meanwhile, after her fleeting cameo in Dune: Part Two, Anya Taylor-Joy would have a much bigger role in the next film, while Villeneuve has also explained that Florence Pugh would have more to do as Princess Irulan next time out.

"I approached her saying to her that Irulan will have the same journey from Part Two to the next movie as Chani, from Part One to Part Two," he explained to RadioTimes.com.

"In Part One, we barely saw Chani - she was just, like, a ghost, a dream. She was introduced at the end of Part One, and then she became one of the main characters of Part Two, and it will be the same for Irulan.”

Meanwhile, one other actor who could make a surprise return is Jason Momoa. His character Duncan Idaho was memorably killed off in the first film, but he returns as an undead creature called a Ghola in the book, so we'd expect the same to be true in the film adaptation.

In the novel, this revived version of Duncan is referred to as Hayt, but is there more to him than meets the eye?

If any more casting news is announced, we'll post it right here.

What would the plot of a potential Dune Messiah film be?

Although it's likely that Denis Villeneuve will make some changes from the book – as he has done in the first two films – it also seems likely that he will stay largely faithful to Herbert's text.

A brief synopsis of the novel is as follows: "Twelve years after his victory over House Harkonnen, Paul Atreides rules as emperor from the desert planet Arrakis - but his victory has had profound consequences.

"War has been brought to the entire known universe, and billions have already perished. Despite having become the most powerful emperor known to history, Paul is powerless to bring an end to the fighting.

"While former allies conspire to dethrone Paul, and even his own consort acts against him, Paul accepts a gift from the Tleilaxu, a guild of genetic manipulators, hoping to find a single spark of peace and friendship amidst the betrayal and chaos.

"But this act undermines Paul's support from the Fremen, his own people. The Fremen are the true source of Paul's power; losing them is the one thing that could truly topple his empire.

"As matters escalate, Paul will be forced to chose between his throne, his wife, his people and his future - and the future of the entire universe."

Certainly sounds intriguing!

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas from 1st March.

