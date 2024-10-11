Will there be a Pachinko season 3?
Will the sweeping drama series be back to adapt the rest of Min Jin Lee's novel?
The second season of Pachinko has now finished releasing new episodes on Apple TV+, and now, of course, thoughts turn to the future.
The series has so far been hugely popular with both fans and critics, who have praised the show's combination of epic scope with intimate character moments.
But will the drama, which is based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name, be back for a third season, or is this the end of the road for the adaptation?
Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Pachinko season 3.
We don't yet know for certain whether Pachinko will be back for a third season, as the show has yet to be officially renewed.
However, it certainly seems the intention is there from the show's creatives.
Showrunner Soo Hugh has repeatedly said that she hopes for the show to have four seasons in order to complete her adaptation of the story from the book.
Meanwhile, star Minha Kim also expressed her desire to return for a third season when speaking with Town & Country.
She said: "I [would] always love to come back to Pachinko. It just feels like it's my family and my home."
We will keep this page updated if we get any word regarding the future of Pachinko on Apple TV+.
When would a Pachinko season 3 be released?
We don't yet know when a third season of Pachinko would arrive on Apple TV+, but it seems like it could be a fairly substantial wait. After all, the second season arrived on our screens more than two years after the first aired.
Here's hoping that season 3 can be produced and released at a quicker rate than season 2, but even with a slightly faster schedule, we'd imagine the earliest we could expect new episodes to be released would be sometime in 2026.
We will keep this page updated if we get any news regarding the release date for a potential third season.
Who would star in a Pachinko season 3?
We don't yet know who from the cast would be back for a season 3, but we would certainly expect both Minha Kim and Yuh-Jung Youn to be back as Sunja at her various ages.
Here's a list of the rest of the central cast for season 2, who could be back in the cast list for season 3:
- Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja
- Lee Minho as Hansu
- Jin Ha as Solomon
- Anna Sawai as Naomi
- Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja
- Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee
- Soji Arai as Mozasu
- Junwoo Han as Yoseb
- Sungkyu Kim as Kim Changho
Is there a trailer for a Pachinko season 3?
There isn't a trailer available for a Pachinko season 3 yet, but we will make sure to add one in here if and when it gets released.
For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer here.
Pachinko seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
