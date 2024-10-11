But will the drama, which is based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name, be back for a third season, or is this the end of the road for the adaptation?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Pachinko season 3.

Will there be a Pachinko season 3?

The central cast of Pachinko season 2. Apple TV+

We don't yet know for certain whether Pachinko will be back for a third season, as the show has yet to be officially renewed.

However, it certainly seems the intention is there from the show's creatives.

Showrunner Soo Hugh has repeatedly said that she hopes for the show to have four seasons in order to complete her adaptation of the story from the book.

Meanwhile, star Minha Kim also expressed her desire to return for a third season when speaking with Town & Country.

She said: "I [would] always love to come back to Pachinko. It just feels like it's my family and my home."

We will keep this page updated if we get any word regarding the future of Pachinko on Apple TV+.

When would a Pachinko season 3 be released?

Eunchae Jung and Sungkyu Kim in Pachinko. Apple TV+

We don't yet know when a third season of Pachinko would arrive on Apple TV+, but it seems like it could be a fairly substantial wait. After all, the second season arrived on our screens more than two years after the first aired.

Here's hoping that season 3 can be produced and released at a quicker rate than season 2, but even with a slightly faster schedule, we'd imagine the earliest we could expect new episodes to be released would be sometime in 2026.

We will keep this page updated if we get any news regarding the release date for a potential third season.

Who would star in a Pachinko season 3?

Pachinko. Apple TV+

We don't yet know who from the cast would be back for a season 3, but we would certainly expect both Minha Kim and Yuh-Jung Youn to be back as Sunja at her various ages.

Here's a list of the rest of the central cast for season 2, who could be back in the cast list for season 3:

Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja

Lee Minho as Hansu

Jin Ha as Solomon

Anna Sawai as Naomi

Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja

Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee

Soji Arai as Mozasu

Junwoo Han as Yoseb

Sungkyu Kim as Kim Changho

Is there a trailer for a Pachinko season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for a Pachinko season 3 yet, but we will make sure to add one in here if and when it gets released.

For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer here.

Pachinko seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

